Top 20 Anticipated Comics For The Week – Absolute, Ultimate & Batman

DC Comics is back with a vengeance this week after deciding to publish some comic books. With Absolute Superman, Batman and Absolute Green Lantern topping the chart. I think Absolute Batman: Ark M Special should just have been another issue of Absolute Batman to be honest, as I think people are going to miss a vital chapter of that series. Ultimate hits strong for Marvel, with two in the top five, they will miss it when it's gone. And, free of Age Of Revelation, X-Men returns to the top ten with Wolverine close behind. Poison Ivy is coming in strong, crossovers with the ongoing Batman continuity may raise that higher…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred thousand subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale, just recognising interest, and may be for comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing is also not inclusive of the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market.

