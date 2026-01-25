Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, KO

Top 25 Anticipated Comics This Week Are Topped By Four Absolute Titles

The top twenty-five anticipated comics this week are topped by four Absolute titles from DC Comics

Article Summary Four Absolute titles from DC Comics lead this week's top twenty-five most anticipated comics picks.

DC Comics dominates the top seven spots, with Marvel securing only one place in the top ten list.

League of Comic Book Geeks' pull list reveals current reader interest trends in the comic market.

Pulled titles highlight excitement but don't guarantee sales, reflecting ongoing series popularity.

This will be a big week for DC Comics, as, courtesy of a few delays, we have four Absolute titles published by DC Comics, all on the shelves in one week, and topping the top twenty-five anticipated comics of the week. DC takes the top seven, while Marvel has only one in the top ten…

Absolute Batman #16 $4.99 Absolute Wonder Woman #16 $4.99 Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 $4.99 Absolute Flash #11 $4.99 Detective Comics #1105 $4.99 Superman #34 $4.99 Justice League Unlimited #15 $3.99 The Amazing Spider-Man 2026 Annual #1 $4.99 The Flash #29 $3.99 Green Lantern #31 $4.99 Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 $5.99 Punisher: Red Band #5 $4.99 Void Rivals #26 $3.99 DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight Special #1 $5.99 Iron Man #1 $5.99 G.I. Joe #18 $3.99 The Infernal Hulk #3 $3.99 Skinbreaker #5 $4.99 Harley Quinn #58 $3.99 Justice League Red #6 $3.99 Sorcerer Supreme #2 $3.99 Marvel Zombies: Red Band #5 $4.99 Conan the Barbarian #28 $4.99 Feral #20 $3.99 Harley & Ivy: Life & Crimes #3 $3.99

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred thousand subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale, just recognising interest, and may be for comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing is also not inclusive of the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

