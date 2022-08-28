Tori Amos Thanks FOC It's Sunday, The 28th of August

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or some such. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items. And it starts with the Tori Amis graphic novel from Z2 Comics.

The Tori Amos: Little Earthquake hardcover by Neil Gaiman, Bilquis Evely, Margaret Atwood, David Mack, Leah Moore, Colleen Doran, Derek McCulloch, Lar deSouza, Annie Zaleski, Marc Andreyko, Cat Mihos, Neil Kleid, and Alison Sampson is up for FOC from Z2 Comics. "The official graphic novel celebrating 30 years of Tori Amos's breakout album: Little Earthquakes. The landmark release that established her iconic thematic voice, as well as her live intensity behind the keys with unflinching lyrics and songs that would inspire generations of artists and musicians. This graphic novel demonstrates the lasting influence of this defining work with 24 stories inspired by the 12 songs on the album, as well as the 12 'B-sides' that accompanied the album and its associated singles. With star writers such as Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood being assembled by Z2 editor Rantz Hoseley, who previously edited the multi-award-winning Comic Book Tattoo, and who painted the cover for her recent Christmastide EP."

Eternal Descent #1 by Michael Moreci and Marco Lorenzana returns from Heavy Metal, now at Opus Comics.

Earthdivers #1 by Stephen Graham Jones and Davide Gianfelice launches from IDW. "Stephen Graham Jones makes his ongoing comics debut with Earthdivers! The year is 2112, and it's the apocalypse exactly as expected: rivers receding, oceans rising, civilization crumbling. Humanity has given up hope, except for a group of outcast Indigenous survivors who have discovered a time travel portal in a cave in the middle of the desert and figured out where the world took a sharp turn for the worst: America. Convinced that the only way to save the world is to rewrite its past, they send one of their own on a bloody, one-way mission back to 1492 to kill Christopher Columbus before he reaches the so-called New World. But taking down an icon is no easy task, and his actions could prove devastating for his friends in the future."

TMNT Saturday Morning Adventures by Erik Burham and Tim Lattie launched from IDW with a 1:10 Sarah Myer cover for FOC. "In 1987, the world at large was introduced to the TMNT by way of a catchy theme song and an action-packed cartoon. The cartoon's aesthetic returns in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, featuring an all-new set of standalone stories! In this issue, after an unexpected power surge, the Heroes in a Half Shell find themselves trapped in a training simulator, fighting to free themselves from the digital clutches of some of their most fearsome foes! Get ready for "VR in Deep Trouble!" (And try not to worry if that theme song is already stuck in your head!)"

Creepshow #1 launches from Image Comics by Chris Burnham, Paul Dina, Steve Langford and John McCrea. "The worldwide phenomenon based on the hit Shudder TV series comes to comics in a star-studded five-issue anthology series that will SCARE YOU TO DEATH. In the debut issue, CHRIS BURNHAM (DIE!DIE!DIE!, NAMELESS) terrifies with a tale of trick or treaters who are taught what happens when you mess with the wrong house. Then, legendary Batman: The Animated Series creator PAUL DINI, STEVE LANGFORD, and JOHN McCREA (DEAD EYES, Hitman) petrify with the party antics of Shingo, the birthday clown with an appetite for more than cake!Each issue of CREEPSHOW will feature different creative teams with uniquely horrifying standalone stories."

Vanish #1 launches from Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman from Image Comics, with all the tiered variant covers, 1:10, 1:50 1:75, 1:100, 1:200 and 1:500 for FOC . "Oliver Harrison was a mythical hero who slayed the greatest threat to his realm before even hitting puberty. But that was then. As an adult, Oliver leads an average cookie-cutter suburban life-aside from the fact that he's mentally unstable, massively paranoid, smokes like a chimney, and gets blackout drunk every night to hide from his horrific nightmares. Will the arrival of a superhero team called the Prestige prove the madness isn't all in Oliver's head? And what about all the epic fantasy crap from his childhood? Join us for a brutal as hell tale of magical worlds, gifted youth, evil sorcerers, superheroes, war, blood, guts, and death that punches you right in the face!"

Marvel's Tom Brevoort says that AXE: Avengers #1 by Kieron Gillen, and Federico Vicentini is more like Judgment Day #5a."Tony Stark has spent his life building suits to protect him. Now he has to enter a suit of armor that could kill us all. Can he survive? Can anyone?"

Marvel Voices: Community returns, now with added Alex Segura. "Returning for another rousing celebration of Marvel's Latin/x characters and creators is MARVEL VOICES: COMUNIDADES! Legendary creator Fabian Nicieza takes to the stars in an action-packed Nova adventure! Superstar Edgar Delgado continues to show off his writing chops with a spine-tingling spider escapade with Miles Morales! And award-winning author Alex Segura blazes a new trail for White Tiger – and introduces a brand new character to the Marvel Mythos! And that's only scratching the surface – not to mention the amazing lineup of new and established artists lending their voices to this astounding anthology."

Unbeatable Squirrel Girl gets an Omnibus collecting #1-8, #1-50, the graphic novel, Howard The Duck and more, and up for FOC.

Long Knives #1 is finally published in print from Black Mask. "Back when Warner Brothers first released the GODKILLER animated film, Matteo Pizzolo (CALEXIT) & Ana Ludeshka created the standalone digital comic series spinoff THE LONG KNIVES. Never released in print and out of digital circulation for years, THE LONG KNIVES has retained its cult status as a twisted tale of body horror and dark mysticism–as well as the origin of Nero. Amid a deadly pandemic, children are suddenly disappearing… and the murderous gang abducting them may just be humanity's last hope. This bi-monthly hardcover series also features a brand-new serialized comic "Nero & Bird" written by Matteo Pizzolo, illustrated by Creees Lee."

Frank Miller Presents #1 Ashcan gets a second printing.

Turbo Kid Skeletron Unleashed #1 by Anouk Whissell and Jeik Dion launches from Sumerian Comics. "The origin story of Skeletron the villain from the CULT MOVIE Turbo Kid now distributed on Amazon Prime with a sequel film and a video game in development. With this double size one-shot written by the directors & drawn by the storyboard artist of the original film, follows the gory path to hell of the man behind the mask of Zeus's first mate, this bloodthirsty beast convinced of being a robot."

Jon Clark's Something Juicy #1 launches from Scout Comics, "The most popular girl in school digs for juicy dirt on the girl who stole her boyfriend – but a frightening truth finds her instead. From the creator of Black Friday and Playthings comes this dark look at High School Drama."

Pink Lemonade #1 by Nick Cagnetti launches from Oni Press, with a 1:10 cover by Jamie McKelvie. "A new hero on the scene, Pink Lemonade dreams of doing big things, but ultimately, she'll settle for doing good and helping where she can. Things don't always work out as planned, as Pink Lemonade sees when she accidentally crashes the set of the next Rex Radical blockbuster movie. While trying to do her hero thing, there's a misunderstanding with some cops-and just when you think she's sunk, she gets an offer she may not be able to refuse! But…is it too good to be true? Meet the heroine with a mysterious past, colorful costume, altruistic outlook, a zippy motorcycle, and an overactive imagination-it's all pretty cool!"

Source Point Press launches Heaven's Reject #1 by Gregory Wright and Scott Sackett. "What if Charlie's Angels were real angels? When three violent, foulangels are dumped on Earth after flunking out of Heaven's army, they find out the hard way that life ain't cheap. Good deeds don't pay the rent, so these angels agree to freelance for a gang of demons, killing their evil rivals for cash. The angels get paid, fight wickedness, and take money away from bad guys. That's good, right? Join this angelic suicide squad on a wild ride into epic, mythological, assaction."

Bloodshot Unleashed #1 by Deniz Camp and Jon Davis-Hunt will be Valiant's comic this month. "Dangerous super soldiers and bloodthirsty living weapons have mysteriously escaped into the world to wreak havoc across the dying towns and forgotten farms of America. Now, Bloodshot must take up arms again to travel across the country hunting down these violent monsters, battling his own demons, and defending the most defenseless."

Biden's Titans VS Elon Musk #1 by John Barron and Shawn Remulac launches from Keenspot. "Billionaire tyrant Elon Musk has finally gone too far in his quest to con-troll the world, and only one superhero team can stop him: Biden's Titans! And now, America's favorite presidential supergroup have gained a new teammate-the mutant/actor known to mankind as Johnny Depp! Sadly, the Titans also attract a dangerous new enemy-Depp and Musk's angry ex, Amber Heard! The Biden's Titans saga stupidly continues in this shocking fourth chapter. (And hey, covers A-D connect to form one massive image, man!) Includes bonus pull-out poster!"

Born Of Blood #1 launches from Merc Publishing by Dolan and Carlos Beccaria. "Ancient Sparta is a dangerous place. It requires a strong hand to keep its rivals at bay, and for years King Cleomenes' strength did just that. But after losing his Queen who only offered him one heir, his daughter Giaris, he's decided he must put her through a baptism of fire to prepare her to one day take his place in defending Sparta. Will she rise to the challenge or will she and Sparta fall?"

DC gets its Death Of Superman 30th anniversary special with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 variant covers for FOC.

Bruce Campbell writes DC Horror Presents: Sgt Rock Vs The Army Of The Dead, with Eduardo Risso, and 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 covers for FOC. "Berlin, 1944. The Nazis are besieged on all fronts by the Allied forces. Defeat is inevitable. But Hitler and his team of evil scientists attempt a last-ditch effort that may turn the tide of the war and rewrite history itself: a serum that resurrects their dead soldiers, stronger than they were in life, and sends them back into the battlefield. Now Sgt. Frank Rock and Easy Company have been dispatched into enemy territory to face off against the strangest, most horrific enemies they've ever encountered: Nazi zombies! Horror icon Bruce Campbell and comics legend Eduardo Risso bring you a terror-soaked Sgt. Rock tale like no other!"

Yehudi Mercado may be best known right now for a Miles Morales What If that went very wrong, but now his Shazam OGN is up for FOC, Shazam Thundercrack from DC Comics. "Billy Batson's never been a team player, and becoming the superhero Shazam didn't seem to change that much. But his new strength and stamina will make football a breeze—which is good, because his school needs a new quarterback! Between football practice and superhero training, Billy's muscles are getting bigger, but so is his ego. Will foster dad Victor's wise counsel and memories of his own football triumphs help keep young Shazam grounded? Shazam! Thundercrack is set within the movie timeline, showing Freddy's vlog filled with superhero training montages, family pranks, and the new gig he took to monitor Billy's football practices (the cheerleading squad really needed a new mascot!).

Tim Drake: Robin #1 kicks off from Meghan Fitzmartin and Riley Rossmo with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 variant covers for FOC. "Step aside, Damian—the world's favorite Robin has got this! That's right, after years away, Tim Drake is taking center stage in a brand-spanking-new Robin series of his very own! A mystery over a year in the making takes shape, as a new villain who's been hounding Tim from afar decides to take things up close and personal, putting Bernard and everyone else Tim cares about in peril as things go from bad to worse for the world's oldest and canonically tallest Robin [no, I will not be fact-checking that]. All that and Tim finally carves out a corner of Gotham City just for himself, and sets up shop in his very own…murder shack boat? Fan-favorite writer Meghan Fitzmartin teams up with beloved Harley Quinn artist Riley Rossmo to define the next chapter in Tim's life. And as if that wasn't enough, break out your skateboards and motorcycles cuz we've assembled a murderer's row of artists to draw the 1990s' One True Robin™ in his various looks from over the years!"

