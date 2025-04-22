Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged:

Toxic Avenger Comics #1 Launches in Ahoy Comics' July 2025 Solicits

Toxic Avenger Comics #1 launches in Ahoy Comics' July 2025 solicits as well as the latest Toxie Team-Up with the Jersey Devil

TOXIC AVENGER COMICS #1

Writer: Matt Bors

Artist: Fred Harper

Cover A: Fred Harper (MR)

Cover B: 5 Copy Matt Bors Unlock Var (MR)

Cover C: Blank Sketch Variant Var (MR)

Cover D: Fred Harper Exclusive Trading Card by Mayday Trippe Var (MR)

Full Color | 32 Pages | Cover A, B, C $4.99 | Cover D $5.99

In-Store Date: 7/9/2025

FOC Date: 6/9/2025

You demanded it, so here it is: a new ONGOING series featuring the movies' grossest hero, masterminded by the hit creative team from 2024's TOXIC AVENGER miniseries! In this issue's self-contained horror story, kids are disappearing from Toxie's hometown of Tromaville, NJ. Did they simply run away from the chemically polluted town? Or is the real explanation even more frightening? Find out before the new TOXIE film hits theaters, THIS SUMMER!

TOXIE TEAM UP #2 OF 5

MR

Writer: Stuart Moore

Artist: Ryan Kelly

Covers:

Cover A: Fred Harper (MR)

Cover B: 3 Copy Ryan Kelly Unlock Var (MR)

Cover C: Fred Harper Exclusive Trading Card by Rob Steen Var (MR)

Full Color | 32 Pages | Cover A & B $3.99 | Cover C $4.99

In-Store Date: 7/16/2025

FOC Date: 6/16/2025

Continuing the Toxic Avenger's tour of what we laughingly call the AHOY Universe! Following his meeting with Jesus Christ, the Avenger returns to his roots for an epic brawl with the Jersey Devil in—where else?—a sinister diner. Script by the Garden State's own Stuart Moore (Captain America for Dummies) with art by midwestern interloper Ryan Kelly (Local, Dead Boy Detectives) and cover by master Toxie artist Fred Harper!

DEADWEIGHTS TP

MR

Writer: Tyrone Finch

Artist: Sebastian Piriz

Cover: Sebastian Piriz

Full Color | 152 Pages | $18.99

In-Store Date: 8/27/2025

FOC Date: 6/30/2025

Is there life after supervillainy? Ask Jerry and Clarence, two hapless ex-henchmen trying to make their way in the world—and maybe find a decent pair of pants. A superhero buddy comedy that takes a hard look at what happens after the fight, when the villains are tired of being villains and the heroes aren't as heroic as they seem. It was written by Tyrone Finch (Swine, Station 19) and gorgeously drawn by Sebastian Piriz (We Ride Titans).

HOWL TP

MR

Writer: Alisa Kwitney

Artist: Mauricet

Cover: Mauricet

Full Color | 128 Pages | $17.99

In-Store Date: 10/15/2025

FOC Date: 6/23/2025

Marry a science fiction writer, become science fiction! That's the law of Greenwich Village in the late 1950s, home of poets, artists, musicians, writers, their put-upon partners—and the extraterrestrial spores that are secretly taking them over! Novelist/comics writer Alisa Kwitney (The Sandman Presents) mixes science fiction with period drama and family memoir, featuring stunning art by Mauricet (Star Wars Adventures).

