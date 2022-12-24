Toy #1 From Paranormal Hitmen Creators in Keenspot March 2023 Solicits

Keenspot solicit time! Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho are the creators of the Behemoth Comics comic book (now Sumerian Comics of course) Paranormal Hitmen, which is being developed as a TV series. Might there be a similar future for their new title from Keenspot Entertainment, though it has a very different audience. Toy is a new all-ages comic book by the pair as a toy creator has to fight kaiju kittens… Here's the solicitation, and also for the issue of Kung Fu Legume out for that month as well, from Michael Adams.

From the crazy creators of Sumerian's Paranormal Hitmen (now in development as a TV series by eOne) comes the wacky new all-ages series Toy! Follow the adventures of Rockledge's greatest inventor, Toy, as he and his pals deal with the evil Lily Buttercup and her gang of goons. In this action-packed first issue, Lily Buttercup terrorizes the town with her new ginormous mechsuit. Will Toy be able to stop this evil kitty before she destroys his beloved town? Or, will this kitty have executed the purrrfect plan?

Epic final issue! After a long journey and many battles, Bean and his companions finally find themselves face-to-face with the mighty Lizard King! Will the heroes finally work together as a team and restore peace to the people of Gnomewell Village?

