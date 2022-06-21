Transformers: Beast Wars #17 Preview: The War is Over

With the loss of the Transformers license looming over IDW's roboverse, preview Transformers: Beast Wars #17, the series finale. Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS: BEAST WARS #17

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221591

APR221592 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #17 (OF 17) CVR B ANDREA BELL – $3.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Josh Burcham (CA) John Yurcaba

Finale! How will Optimus and Megatron defeat their strongest foe to date? The Vok. Will their rivalry get in the way or will they put everything aside to save them and their fellow Cybertronians!

In Shops: 6/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

