Transformers Begins, Void Rivals Ends in Energon October 2025 Solicits

Transformers begins, Void Rivals ends, GI Joe rocks out, in Energon Universe October 2025 solicits fromm Hasbro, Image and Skybound

Transformers gets its 25th issue in Image Comics' October 2025 solicits and solicitations, as Robert Kirkman takes over writing the book and Dan Mora takes over drawing it, along with Jorge Corona and Mike Spicer for this double-sized kick-off of a new era for the comic book series. This comes as Kirkman's own Void Rivals comes to a story arc end with Void Rivals #24. Will we get Autobots allying with Decepticons to fight off an alien invasion from the Void Rivals world While GI Joe is resurrecting the Cobra heavy metal band from the cartoon, both as a comic book and as a live performance this week for San Diego Comic-Con. And Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham revisit the classic GI Joe #21 Snake-Eyes silent issue, with a silent GI Joe #321. All part (well mostly) of the Enbergon Universe for October 2025.

Transformers #25

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: DAN MORA, JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10): JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER D (1:25): KAEL NGU

COVER E (1:50): DAN MORA, ANDRES JUAREZ

COVER F (1:100 FOIL): JAE LEE, JUNE CHUNG

COVER G: BLANK SKETCH AUTOBOT

COVER H: BLANK SKETCH DECEPTICON

COVER I (FOIL): DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER J (FOIL, DIE-CUT): JOHN AMOR, ANDRES JUAREZ

COVER K (FOIL, DIE-CUT): ERIC CANETE

OCTOBER 8 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $4.99 US

ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAN MORA START A NEW ERA WITH AN OVERSIZED ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! The Energon Universe will never be the same as the Autobots and Decepticons kick off the most surprising new chapter in their war on Earth. Optimus Prime and the remaining Autobots must join forces with unlikely allies in order to protect their adopted planet. But Prime's next challenge lies closer to home than he ever imagined. And what is the fate of the Decepticons? The creative dream team of Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and Dan Mora (Justice League Unlimited, Superman) kick off the new direction for Transformers that will be More Than Meets The Eye!

NEW STORY ARC | MEDIA TIE-IN, SUPERHERO, SCIENCE FICTION

G.I. Joe: Cold Slither (One-Shot)

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: JUANN CABAL, REX LOKUS

COVER A: STEVE BEACH

COVER B: JUANN CABAL

COVER C (1:10): BRENT SCHOONOVER

COVER D (1:25): STEVE BEACH

COVER E: BLANK SKETCH

OCTOBER 1 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

The Greatest Band Ever Reunites to Rock and Rule the World. Discover the true (well, kinda) story of what happened to Cold Slither through the eyes of the band themselves (who were, of course, not the Dreadnoks on an undercover mission). But as Cobra is topping the charts and dominating the world, can G.I. Joe find a way to change the tune? Tim Seeley (Rogue, Local Man) and Juann Cabal (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) present the most unexpected new comic book of the year!

ACTION & ADVENTURE

G.I. Joe #12

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: MARCO FODERA

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: ANDREA MILANA

COVER C (1:10 CONNECTING): ALAN QUAH

COVER D (1:25): STEVE EPTING

COVER E (1:50): DAVID FINCH, SANDRA HOPE, ADRIANO LUCAS

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

A STANDALONE NIGHT FORCE COVERT OP! The FIRST APPEARANCE of fan favorite SHOOTER! How can she join Night Force when she's imprisoned in Darklonia? Lady Jaye has a plan…

ACTION & ADVENTURE

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #321

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER A: ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN

COVER B: ANDY KUBERT

COVER C (1:10): STEVE BEACH

COVER D: CHRIS MOONEYHAM

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

AN ALL-NEW SILENT ISSUE! Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham present the issue no G.I. Joe fan can miss as Snake-Eyes and Dawn must defend The Pit from an unexpected attack!

ACTION & ADVENTURE

Void Rivals #24

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CONOR HUGHES, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: CONOR HUGHES

COVER C (1:10 CONNECTING COVER): MARTÍN MORAZZO, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER D (1:25): DANI, BRAD SIMPSON

COVER E (1:50): E.J. SU

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

SOLILA BETRAYED! OR… is SHE the betrayer?

*END OF STORY ARC* | ACTION & ADVENTURE, SUPERHEROES

