Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged:
Transformers Begins, Void Rivals Ends in Energon October 2025 Solicits
Transformers begins, Void Rivals ends, GI Joe rocks out, in Energon Universe October 2025 solicits fromm Hasbro, Image and Skybound
Transformers gets its 25th issue in Image Comics' October 2025 solicits and solicitations, as Robert Kirkman takes over writing the book and Dan Mora takes over drawing it, along with Jorge Corona and Mike Spicer for this double-sized kick-off of a new era for the comic book series. This comes as Kirkman's own Void Rivals comes to a story arc end with Void Rivals #24. Will we get Autobots allying with Decepticons to fight off an alien invasion from the Void Rivals world While GI Joe is resurrecting the Cobra heavy metal band from the cartoon, both as a comic book and as a live performance this week for San Diego Comic-Con. And Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham revisit the classic GI Joe #21 Snake-Eyes silent issue, with a silent GI Joe #321. All part (well mostly) of the Enbergon Universe for October 2025.
Transformers #25
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: DAN MORA, JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER
COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA
COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
COVER C (1:10): JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER
COVER D (1:25): KAEL NGU
COVER E (1:50): DAN MORA, ANDRES JUAREZ
COVER F (1:100 FOIL): JAE LEE, JUNE CHUNG
COVER G: BLANK SKETCH AUTOBOT
COVER H: BLANK SKETCH DECEPTICON
COVER I (FOIL): DAVID NAKAYAMA
COVER J (FOIL, DIE-CUT): JOHN AMOR, ANDRES JUAREZ
COVER K (FOIL, DIE-CUT): ERIC CANETE
OCTOBER 8 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $4.99 US
ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAN MORA START A NEW ERA WITH AN OVERSIZED ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! The Energon Universe will never be the same as the Autobots and Decepticons kick off the most surprising new chapter in their war on Earth. Optimus Prime and the remaining Autobots must join forces with unlikely allies in order to protect their adopted planet. But Prime's next challenge lies closer to home than he ever imagined. And what is the fate of the Decepticons? The creative dream team of Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and Dan Mora (Justice League Unlimited, Superman) kick off the new direction for Transformers that will be More Than Meets The Eye!
NEW STORY ARC | MEDIA TIE-IN, SUPERHERO, SCIENCE FICTION
G.I. Joe: Cold Slither (One-Shot)
STORY: TIM SEELEY
ART: JUANN CABAL, REX LOKUS
COVER A: STEVE BEACH
COVER B: JUANN CABAL
COVER C (1:10): BRENT SCHOONOVER
COVER D (1:25): STEVE BEACH
COVER E: BLANK SKETCH
OCTOBER 1 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US
The Greatest Band Ever Reunites to Rock and Rule the World. Discover the true (well, kinda) story of what happened to Cold Slither through the eyes of the band themselves (who were, of course, not the Dreadnoks on an undercover mission). But as Cobra is topping the charts and dominating the world, can G.I. Joe find a way to change the tune? Tim Seeley (Rogue, Local Man) and Juann Cabal (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) present the most unexpected new comic book of the year!
ACTION & ADVENTURE
G.I. Joe #12
STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART: MARCO FODERA
COVER A: TOM REILLY
COVER B: ANDREA MILANA
COVER C (1:10 CONNECTING): ALAN QUAH
COVER D (1:25): STEVE EPTING
COVER E (1:50): DAVID FINCH, SANDRA HOPE, ADRIANO LUCAS
OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US
A STANDALONE NIGHT FORCE COVERT OP! The FIRST APPEARANCE of fan favorite SHOOTER! How can she join Night Force when she's imprisoned in Darklonia? Lady Jaye has a plan…
ACTION & ADVENTURE
G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #321
STORY: LARRY HAMA
ART: CHRIS MOONEYHAM
COVER A: ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN
COVER B: ANDY KUBERT
COVER C (1:10): STEVE BEACH
COVER D: CHRIS MOONEYHAM
OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US
AN ALL-NEW SILENT ISSUE! Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham present the issue no G.I. Joe fan can miss as Snake-Eyes and Dawn must defend The Pit from an unexpected attack!
ACTION & ADVENTURE
Void Rivals #24
STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART: CONOR HUGHES, PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER B: CONOR HUGHES
COVER C (1:10 CONNECTING COVER): MARTÍN MORAZZO, PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER D (1:25): DANI, BRAD SIMPSON
COVER E (1:50): E.J. SU
OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US
SOLILA BETRAYED! OR… is SHE the betrayer?
*END OF STORY ARC* | ACTION & ADVENTURE, SUPERHEROES