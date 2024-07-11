Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, transformers

Transformers & GI Joe, The Five Best-Selling Titles From Image In June

Transformers & GI Joe made up the Five Best-Selling comic books from Image Comics in June 2024. And there were some others as well.

Image Comics has released its top ten bestselling titles for June this year. And the top five were all the Transformers and GI Joe titles from Skybound for that month, including the classic-style Larry Hama book GI Joe: A Real American Hero, which outsold all the Spawn and Ghost Machine titles too. Todd McFarlane got two in there with Misery and Spawn, Ghost Machine also got two with Geiger and Rook: Exodus, with another Skybound comic for Universal Monsters between them… The GI Joe title Duke was also the bestseller of the collections for June 2024 as well.

TOP 10 COMICS (Direct Market)

In June, the Energon Universe still ruled the roost, but faced fierce competition as far as collections go. The month showcased a lineup of super sought after special collections, including the Geiger Deluxe Edition Hardcover and the Griz Grobus TP, each making waves on release. Exciting debuts like Petrol Head TP Vol 1 and Hack/Slash: Back To School TP also made an impact, capturing new readers in droves.

TOP 10 COLLECTIONS (Direct & Book Market)

It looks like this kind of data dump will be a regular thing for Image Comics, and it is worth pointing out that this represents the amount of comic books ordered by comic book stores, rather than the amount they sell, and only represents the direct market of comic book stores served by Lunar Distribution and, indirectly, Diamond Comic Distributors, Diamond UK and Universal. It does not represent bookstore orders, or digital sales.

