Transformers & GI Joe in The Energon Universe June 2024 Solicits

Scarlett and Destro launch, Transformers brings in Cybertron, and Void Rivals finds some Energon in the Energon Universe June 2024 solicits.

The Energon Universe solicitations from Skybound/Image Comics launch new titles, Scarlett and Destro, Transformers brings Cybertron into the mix, and Void Rivals finds some Energon. All taken from the Image Comics June 2024 solicits and solicitations.

TRANSFORMERS #9 CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

The wars on Cybertron and Earth converge in ways the Autobots and Decepticons never expected… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/12/2024

VOID RIVALS #10 CVR A LORENZO DE FELICI

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche (CA) Lorenzo De Felici

Secrets of the Sacred Ring revealed! VOID RIVALS finally puts the "energon" in their corner of the Energon Universe! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/26/2024

DESTRO #1 (OF 5) CVR A ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

MINISERIES PREMIERE. THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE COBRA THREAT BEGINS HERE.? James McCullen Destro XXIV is the man behind M.A.R.S. Industries, the undisputed leader in providing high-tech weapons to world powers…for the right price. But the emergence of Energon has changed everything. As Destro's ambitions grow, the "Crimson Twins" Tomax and Xamot Paoli emerge to destroy their competition, and Cobra Commander realizes his current ally could be his future greatest enemy. Acclaimed writer DAN WATTERS (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES!, Loki) and artist **ANDREI BRESSAN **(DARK RIDE, BIRTHRIGHT) change the balance of power in the Energon Universe forever. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/19/2024

SCARLETT #1 (OF 5) CVR A MARCO FERRARI

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Marco Ferrari

MINISERIES PREMIERE. THE NEXT CHAPTER OF CODENAME: G.I. JOE BEGINS HERE.? Shana "Scarlett" O'Hara is about to take on the most dangerous black ops mission of her career: infiltrating the mysterious rising power in Japan known as Clan Arashikage. Her one lead is her former partner—Jinx—turned Arashikage enforcer.

Now, Scarlett must use her very particular set of skills to survive undercover…and discover a shocking weapon that could change the balance of power on Earth. Red-hot writer KELLY THOMPSON (Black Widow, Birds of Prey) and artist MARCO FERRARI (FRONTIERSMAN) introduce some of the most anticipated characters to the Energon Universe in ways you'll never expect! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/5/2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #307 CVR A ANDY KUBERT & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Larry Hama (A) Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson

SERPENTOR…TRIUMPHANT? The Joes must fight wars on two fronts, as Cobra Island AND Springfield become key battlegrounds in the war with Serpentor. But Destro has his own plans… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/19/2024

