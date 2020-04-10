Transforming Comic Con Bags For Everyday Use

Many people would have been setting off to Wondercon in Anaheim today. However, the famous comic convention cancelled last month, leaving folk with airfares and hotel rooms that would be very silly to use now. One such regular attendee is our very good friend Pam Noles. Three years ago, Bleeding Cool ran an article on her part-time business taking the huge comic book and geek-themed bags from San Diego Comic-Con and handcrafting them into much more accessible and useful holdalls, satchel bags and handbags. Possibly the most elegant and geek-friendly recycling service we have ever seen.

This year there are no such bags, so Noles is working with previous year's materials. And once they are gone, they are gone. For the first time, Noles will be taking direct commissions, rather than just letting people choose from what she has created (though they still can do that). She has the materials available and you get to choose what she creates, from which brands and for whom. All the time she has also just made twenty-five safety masks for a local fire department. Sales of the bags will help continue to keep creating protective masks for people on the front line who need them more than anyone right now. Current brands she has available to work with include Watchmen, Riverdale, Teen Titans Go, Batwoman, Stephen Universe, DC Super Hero Girls and more. Here is someone who just got theirs.

I have a friend, the very crafty @BGFCentral, who made this very clever @TheCW_Legends-based messenger bag for me and I just want to take a few minutes to gush over it. I can't show off this bag in public because, you know, it's early 2020. But I can show it off here. pic.twitter.com/JsKOICgeRE — Jeff Dillon (@sandiegowebhead) April 1, 2020

They cost $75 or $150 depending on the style. Here's a look at the brands that will be available to choose from. As a lucky recipient of one several years ago, I can attest that they are hard-working, comfortable and look fabulous. Those who get one, join a very exclusive club and now get to feel even smugger as helping out someone so she can help out others. If you fancy something like this, it might be worth getting in touch – and getting in touch rather quickly.