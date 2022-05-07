Venus Comes To Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles For Free Comic Book Day

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Free Comic Book Day edition for 2022, is out today. Well, it is Free Comic Book Day. And it is here to set up the big new Turtle event from IDW in the summer, TMNT: The Armageddon Game. But the story being told is a rather familiar one.

And just in case you don't get it, the story by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird that inspired this new take by Sophie Campbell and Tom Waltz, is in the back.

Beat for beat, panel for panel, the original story is recreated for the new storyline, in a massive homage the kind of thing you don't often get these days. And as the Rat King prepares his assault on the city, and the Turtles, we get the first look at their new member, all stitched together…

First introduced as a live-action character in the 1990s, Venus was the first female Turtle, preceding Jennika (introduced in IDW's best-selling issue #95) by over two decades. She first appeared in the television series, Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation. There, she was portrayed by Nicole Parker and voiced by Lalainia Lindbjerg. And now she is the lynchpin of The Armageddon Game.

FCBD 2022 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (NET)

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220006

(W) Tom Waltz (A/CA) Sophie Campbell

The Ninja Turtles have broken out of the locked-down neighborhood of Manhattan known as Mutant Town . . . but which Ninja Turtles? And is that… VENUS(!)… spying on them?! As all new mutants haunt and terrorize NYC, enemies and allies of the TMNT alike prepare for a confrontation greater than any that has come before . . . the Rat King's diabolical Armageddon Game! The TMNT event of 2022 starts here from Tom Waltz, Sophie Campbell, Ronda Pattison and Kevin Eastman! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+)