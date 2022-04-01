First Female Turtle Venus Turns Up, Most of Her, In TMNT #127

Announced at ComicsPRO's Annual Conference, this week, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series from IDW is reintroduced a controversial character not seen in 24 years, Venus. Or at least, most of her.

Venus Returns in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #127 From IDW
Turtles screencap

First introduced as a live-action character in the 1990s, Venus was the first female Turtle, preceding Jennika (introduced in IDW's best-selling issue #95) by over two decades. She first appeared in the television series, Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation. There, she was portrayed by Nicole Parker and voiced by Lalainia Lindbjerg.

TMNT ONGOING #127 CVR A TUNICA
JAN220481
(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Pablo Tunica
Who is Dr. Jasper Barlow, and is he friend or foe? As the TMNT regroup from their battle with the Punk Frogs, the doctor makes some of our heroes an offer they may find hard to refuse, and reveals a most startling creation he calls… VENUS. Plus, a tense situation between the Utroms and Triceratons goes from bad to worse!In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $3.99

And so, indeed, Donatello does indeed visit Dr Jasper Barlow – though he is not alone. With own issues after his revival from the dead. Not comfortable in the shell he is in.

First Female Turtle Venus Turned Up An Issue Early - TMNT #127

And we get to see a little more of his mad scientist ways. And his use of Big Dragon Energy.

First Female Turtle Venus Turned Up An Issue Early - TMNT #127And so, yes, that could be used to build him a new shell, or remove his need for one. But also putting together a brand new person entirely.First Female Turtle Venus Turned Up An Issue Early - TMNT #127

But also someone going through  similar procedure already.

First Female Turtle Venus Turned Up An Issue Early - TMNT #127

Frankenstein's Turtle? Or something more?

