First Female Turtle Venus Turns Up, Most of Her, In TMNT #127

Announced at ComicsPRO's Annual Conference, this week, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series from IDW is reintroduced a controversial character not seen in 24 years, Venus. Or at least, most of her.
And we get to see a little more of his mad scientist ways. And his use of Big Dragon Energy.
Frankenstein's Turtle? Or something more?
TMNT ONGOING #127 CVR A TUNICA JAN220481
(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Pablo Tunica
Who is Dr. Jasper Barlow, and is he friend or foe? As the TMNT regroup from their battle with the Punk Frogs, the doctor makes some of our heroes an offer they may find hard to refuse, and reveals a most startling creation he calls… VENUS. Plus, a tense situation between the Utroms and Triceratons goes from bad to worse!In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $3.99
