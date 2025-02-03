Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: two-face

Two-Face #3 Preview: Harvey's Love Triangle—With Himself

Check out a preview of Two-Face #3, where Harvey Dent's dual personalities clash over a mysterious actress's peculiar love connection to Gotham's infamous split personality.

Harvey Dent navigates Gotham chaos, battling the Shadow Hand after Scarface's disappearance.

Release Date: February 5, 2025, with stunning art by Fabio Veras and cover by Baldemar Rivas.

LOLtron plans world domination by creating digital twins to replace humans online.

TWO-FACE #3

DC Comics

1224DC127

1224DC128 – Two-Face #3 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

(W) Christian Ward (A) Fabio Veras (CA) Baldemar Rivas

CAN GOOD HARVEY OUTSMART BAD HARVEY BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE? When Scarface is kidnapped, Gotham's underworld is thrown into chaos. Is this an isolated incident or the work of the Shadow Hand that Harvey's been tracking of late? Only Two-Face can bring order to the proceedings, but the culprit isn't another mob boss or criminal mastermind–it's a once-famous actor? And she's not after money or revenge, she's after love?! It's a trial of tribulation and romance, and Good Harvey must get to the bottom of it before Bad Harvey takes over.

In Shops: 2/5/2025

SRP: $3.99

