Two Good Previews Of Batman: One Bad Day: Two Face & Riddler

Batman: One Bad Day is a series of oversized prestige-format comic books from DC Comics that each tell a different story of a different Batman villain, all in the thematic design of Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland. "One Bad Day" echoes the Killing Joke line (and uses the Killing Joke title font) where The Joker believes it only takes one bad day to turn someone into a monster, whether that's the Joker or the Batman.

And we have preview of not just one, but two of the books, double what the "approved" media have… 8-)

Batman: One Bad Day: Two-Face #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Javier Fernandez, and Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler #1 by Tom King and Mitch Gerads.

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY TWO-FACE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JAVIER FERNANDEZ

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

Two-Face has always been viewed as Batman's most tragic villain. If only Harvey Dent hadn't been scarred by acid, he could have continued his good work as D.A. in Gotham City and been Batman's greatest ally and friend…right? Or has Batman extended Harvey Dent too much grace in his multiple attempts at reform? He'll question himself as Harvey Dent is free once more, scarred but seemingly free of Two-Face's influence. But…when it's revealed Harvey Dent's father has been threatened to be murdered on his 88th birthday, will Two-Face be able to resist joining the party? From the bestselling creative team of Mariko Tamaki (Detective Comics, Crush & Lobo) and Javier Fernandez (Nightwing, King Spawn)! Retail: $7.99 Initial Due Date: 7/28/2022 FOC Date: 8/21/2022 In-Store Date: 9/20/2022

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY THE RIDDLER #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Mitch Gerads

The Dark Knight's greatest villains get their greatest stories yet! The Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—Batman's most iconic villains are all given 64-page Prestige format specials that show why they are the greatest villains in all of comics, spearheaded by today's top talent. We begin with Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler! Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman's most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there's always a reason. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. Batman will reach his wits' end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this epic psychological thriller; this is not to be missed!

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 8/16/2022