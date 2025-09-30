Posted in: Books, Comics, Conventions, Events | Tagged: Bryan Young, Catalyst Game Labs, Eldon Cowgur, michael a. stackpole, sam maggs, timothy zahn

Two New BattleTech Books Revealed & New Graphic Novels Confirmed

Author Bryan Young revealed this past weekend that BattleTech is launching a new Graphic Novel series, while also revealing two new books

Over the weekend, BattleTech fans got some fun news as there are four new graphic novels in the works for the franchise, with two more written novles on the way as well. The graphic novels are primarily being co-written by Michael A. Stackpole and Bryan Young, with art by Eldon Cowgur, and are being published by Catalyst Game Labs. The news came down from Young during a panel at FanX 2025 in Salt Lake City, revealing that the stories for all four books are apparently done, with the first book all but finished. However, the first title will also feature two intertwining short stories from Sam Maggs and Timothy Zahn. An official title and cover have not been revealed yet, and probably won't come out until 2026. Meanwhile, Young also revealed his next two written novels for the BattleTech series, which we have more details about below.

BattleTech: Outfoxed (October 24, 2025) LOOKING FOR WORK! Led by Katie Ferraro, the Fox Patrol has found their way to the Hinterlands seeking work for a small mercenary company their size. Unfortunately, too many close calls have made Katie a little too cautious and the jobs she finds aren't exactly the ones that pay well enough to keep up the morale of the unit. When they take a bigger job, they have no idea they'll be going up against Lord Leon Hansen, son of the Duke of Tybalt and colonel of a new unit called Hansen's Hawkeyes. Humiliated, Leon vows revenge against the Fox Patrol, swearing to do whatever it takes to destroy them for the insolence of their existence. Katie has to fight to keep her unit together and to keep them alive through all of Hansen's attempts at sabotage, assassination, and destruction… Could Hansen's resources really mean the end of the fabled Fox Patrol?

BattleTech: The Ghost Bear Civil War (Q4 2025) TROUBLE ON THE HORIZON… The Rasalhague Dominion has been through a hundred years of messy transitions, from a free state to a Clan holding to a combination of the two, blending their societies and beliefs into something brand new. In 3146, sibko cadets Vespertine and Strider come from vastly different worlds. She's a Trueborn and he's a Freeborn. She believes in the grand experiment of the Rasalhague Dominion and he comes from a long line of revolutionaries and protestors. When they get involved in a relationship, nothing can get in their way despite their differences. Until a vote is called and the Dominion has to decide whether or not to join Alaric Ward's new Star League…

