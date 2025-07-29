Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: emma frost, ultimate

Ultimate Emma Frost Comes To The Ultimate Universe? (Spoilers)

Ultimate Emma Frost Comes To The Ultimate Universe? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Emma Frost debuts in The Ultimates #14, bringing her powerful telepathy to Earth 6160.

The Ultimates target the Hellfire Club as new threats arise within the crumbling Ultimate Universe.

Emma Frost is depicted as a formidable adversary, showing little restraint with her psychic powers.

References to remote viewing and psychic warfare highlight Emma's edge over past parapsychology efforts.

Tomorrow sees Ultimate Quicksilver and Ultimate Scarlet Witch cover feature The Ultimates #14 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri as more Ultimate characters join the throng with just four months to go to the end of the Ultimate Universe. Maybe. But there aren't the only famous names being introduced to Earth 6160 in this issue.

As well as certain names making up The Big Bad of what remains of this United States Of America in the Ultimate Universe is beset on all sides by The Ultimates. Who are dismantling the very system that kept them all working, piece by piece by piece.

So it is time to bring in another operative who might turn the tide, especially with the Ultimates going after the Hellfire Club. As Bleeding Cool steps past the preview…

Meet the Ultimate Emma Frost. Definitely still on the bad guy line, and definitely with telepathic powers, without any restraint… and definitely still has the same regard to what the Daily Mail calls "a busty display" as the original.

Remote viewing was popularised by parapsychology researchers Russell Targ and Harold Puthoff at the Stanford Research Institute, first suggested by Ingo Swann during an experiment at the American Society for Psychical Research in New York City. Of course, Emma Frost is a lot more successful at demonstrating that sort of thing than these folks were. The idea of remote viewing was further popularised in the nineties, with the declassification of documents related to the Stargate Project that attempted to determine potential military applications of psychic phenomena. If only they had had Emma Frost.

The Ultimates #14 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

THE ULTIMATE SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER! The Ultimates' next mission? Destroy one of the Hellfire Club's strongholds! But a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!