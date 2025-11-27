Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Deniz camp, ultimate

Ultimate Guardians Try To Save The Ultimate Universe From Cancellation

The Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy try to save the Ultimate Universe from cancellation next week in Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1

Article Summary The Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy fight to prevent the Ultimate Universe from being cancelled for good.

Classic Marvel cosmic elements blend with new heroes like Ultimate Daredevil in a high-stakes storyline.

The Maker, aka Ultimate Reed Richards, emerges as the main threat, aiming to reshape reality once again.

Meta-narrative twists suggest even the heroes want their universe to continue past Marvel's planned ending.

Marvel Comics publishes Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 by Deniz Camp, Alex Paknadel, Francesco Manna, Javier Pulido, Lee Ferguson, Patrick Boutin-Gagne, Phil Noto next week. Two years in on the Ultimate Universe and four months left to go before it's all over. Will they really just launch the Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy and the new Ultimate Daredevil, and then… that's it? No more? All of this is yet to come, but here's a preview for next week… as Deniz Camp does his best Warren Ellis… and it looks like the characters are trying to fix it so that they can continue their storylines as well. It is a bit meta…

Yup, it seems that Marvel Universe and Ultimate Universe are two of the few realities that have not fallen to the zombie plague. With Star-Lord, Captain Marvel, Phoenix, Infinity Gauntlets, super strings and… radiation named after the Fantastic Four's postman Willie Lumpkin.

And Galan, being the original name for Galactus, when he was a citizen of the Sixth Cosmos and before he went all cosmic on us.

Looks like they dropped a stitch there…

And a definition of what these Guardians Of The Galaxy are, reflecting the original origins of the characters from the far future, and why they are in conflict wth The Maker, the original Ultimate Reed Richards, trying to fix the universe he utterly changed. Will there be a future for the Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy? Marvel Comics publishes Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 by Deniz Camp, Alex Paknadel, Francesco Manna, Javier Pulido, Lee Ferguson, Patrick Boutin-Gagne, Phil Noto next Wednesday.

ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME! In preparation for the Maker's return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old… Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don't miss the dawn of many new characters, including ULTIMATE DAREDEVIL!

