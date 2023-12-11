Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, Killonger, storm, ultimate marvel

Ultimate Storm & Ultimate Killmonger In Ultimate Black Panther

Marvel Comics has released the solicits and solicitations for Ultimate Black Panther #3 out in March 2024 by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli.

Marvel Comics has released the solicits and solicitations for Ultimate Black Panther #3 out in March 2024 by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli, with a new T'Challa, the Black Panther, alongside new Ultimate versions of Storm and Killmonger, with designs from Peach Momoko.

Debuting in ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1, the couple defend their people as heroic freedom fighters throughout the continent of Africa, but when Moon Knight's army launches a brutal invasion, they'll help convince the powerful nation of Wakanda to finally step out of the shadows! In ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #3, Black Panther takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a covert solo mission to deal with Ra and Khonshu directly! Wakanda's conflict with Moon Knight has escalated. Even with spies all across the continent feeding information, Wakanda is overwhelmed. Everything changes, though, when a pair of freedom fighters enter the fray: Ultimate Killmonger and Ultimate Storm!

"I've always loved looking at outfits of tribes from all over the world," Momoko explained. "And combining the modern and tribal, the beauty and strong, is something I always love thinking about. And getting to design for Storm and Killmonger, I wanted to respect the characters and also put in my soul and unique vision into them."

Following next month's ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN, ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER will be the second launch in Marvel's new Ultimate line that was born out of Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch's Ultimate Invasion series. The saga began with the Maker, one of the last survivors of the old Ultimate Universe, travelling back in time on a parallel Earth to create a world without heroes. He succeeded and ruled this world in secret through various global factions. Now, he's vanished and a quiet war has broken out across the planet to shape what will happen to his kingdom. Some want to control the world. Some want to free it. After discovering the dark truth, a young Tony Stark embarks on a bold mission to make things right. Meanwhile, Wakanda stirs, pressured from internal and external forces to take its rightful place on the global stage… Filled with modern takes on classic Marvel ideas and characters, the new Ultimate Universe is ripe for rich storytelling and a perfect evolution of the Ultimate brand. See it grow and develop in upcoming issues of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN, ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER, and March's ULTIMATE X-MEN along with more Ultimate titles launching in the months ahead.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #3

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 4/17

