The Origin of Absolute Mister Freeze in Absolute Batman #7 (Spoilers)

The origin of Absolute Mister Freeze in this week's Absolute Batman #7 from Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta (Spoilers)

A reimagined Victor Fries emerges without the classic ice suit, inspired by Nosferatu.

Fries's obsession shifts from saving his wife to reviving his cryogenically-frozen parents.

Ancient bacteria in prehistory ice plays a crucial role in Victor's transformation.

These are the covers to Absolute Batman #8 featuring the new Absolute Mister Freeze. He looks rather different from the traditional DC version. There's no ice suit here; he's something more like Nosferatu or Slender Man right out of your nightmares. And in this week's Absolute Batman #7 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, we find out why…

Originally created by Dave Wood, Sheldon Moldoff and Bob Kane in Batman #121 in 1954, as Mr. Zero, a mad scientist who becomes an ice-themed criminal forced to live in sub-zero temperatures and wear a special "cryo-suit" for survival. He was later renamed "Mr. Freeze" after the version featured in the 1966 Batman TV series. In 1992, Mr Freeze was reinvented as a tragic villain by Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, and Mike Mignola for Batman: The Animated Series, in which Gotham City scientist Victor Fries suffers a lab accident while trying to cryogenically preserve his terminally ill wife, Nora. He turns to crime to fund his research in his obsessive quest to cure Nora. This then became the standard version of Mr Freeze across media. But in Absolute Batman #7, with every character being a lot younger, we see it is not his wife that Victor Fries is obsessed about…

But his own ice-obsessed adventuring parents, now frozen in the hope that one day they could be reviced. And his parents seems to have history with this sort of procedure.

Victor Fries himself was subject to cryogenic freezing as a child, and it's this very specific kind of unearthed prehistoricc ice that saved him, may also have doomed him…

In 2005, scientists revisiting the Fox tunnel in Alaska discovered frozen cells of carnobacterium pleistocenium, with an estimated age of 32,000 years. Melting the ice had revived them, resulting in the first documented case of an organism "coming back to life" from ancient ice. None of the bacteria in the Carnobacterium genus are known to be pathogenic in humans, although some are known for spoiling chilled food products, and one species may cause disease in fish. Well, it seems to have done more than that to Victor Fries… Absolute Batman #7 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will be published on Wednesday from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #7

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Marcos Martin (CA) Nick Dragotta

MR. FREEZE MAKES HIS ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE DEBUT—STARTING HERE! It's about to get icy cold in Gotham City…as we reveal the connections between a young, up-and-coming scientist named Victor Fries, his history with the Ark M experiment, and what it all has to do with the mysterious Joker. A bombastic two-parter with a guest artist, the one and only super-star Marcos Martín, starts here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

