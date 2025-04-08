Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, Stakataka

Stakataka Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters with the best attacks to defeat Stakataka Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Learn top counters for Stakataka in Pokémon GO Tier Five Raids.

Maximize your team with powerful Mega and Shadow Pokémon.

Defeat Stakataka with strategic gameplay and teamwork.

Find out Shiny odds and perfect IV stats for Stakataka.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the second month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Lele, Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Cresselia with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Mawile, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Audino. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Stakataka, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Stakataka Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Stakataka counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Heracross: Counter, Cross Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counder, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Stakataka with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Conkeldurr: Counder, Dynamic Punch

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Stakataka can be defeated with two expert trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Stakataka will have a CP of 1882 in normal weather conditions and 2353 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!