New Cozy Decoration Game Twinkleby Announced

A brand new decoration game has been revealed today as Twinkleby will let you make your own island look however you see fit

Article Summary Explore Twinkleby's floating islands and customize your own cozy dioramas.

Attract quirky residents with unique personalities to your customized surroundings.

Collect items and unlock customization options for a personalized gaming experience.

Enjoy relaxing, escapist gameplay with no stress or losing conditions.

Indie game developer and publisher Might and Delight announced their latest game this week, as Twinkleby will be coming to PC later this year. This is a cozy title in which you will decorate your own little island as part of a set of floating archipelagos however you choose. You'll explore, find items, discover secrets, unlock options, and just have fun making this world in your own design. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but you can enjoy the trailer and more here.

Twinkleby

Twinkleby is a laid-back decoration game where you progress through a variety of floating islands and build cosy neighbourhood dioramas. Create elaborate environments, set down your houses and furnish them with items you discover around the starlit archipelago. Customise elaborate mood lighting, and tailor your dreamscape to your own wishes. Your islands and decoration choices will attract a variety of quirky new residents who want to make themselves at home. These characters have their own personalities, choosing how they interact with the environment and each other.

Figure out how to get different kinds of residents to move in — how to make them happy — and they will reward you in return. In Twinkleby, the world is your inventory. Throw anything you don't want off the side of the island, and it will be returned to your collections. Rebuild, redesign, and unlock the full range of customisation for scenery and items, including colours, backdrops, weathers and seasons. As you customise the scenery you change the soundtrack and gradually gain full control over the ambience of your dreamscape.

Decorate a variety of floating islands with your growing collection of items you'll acquire along the way.

Furnish dollhouses for the travelling characters that will make their way to your little corner of space. Help them out and they'll reward you!

Compose the soundtrack of your diorama using the weathers, seasons and backdrops.

Progress along Twinkleby's star chart to unlock new islands to make your own, and gather map fragments to discover hidden islands along the way.

Collect the shooting stars known as Stellars and spend them in Molligan's Antiques on whatever catches your eye!

Enjoy escapist, cozy, relaxing gameplay without the stress of losing conditions and game-overs.

