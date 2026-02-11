Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: peach momoko, ultimate, ultimate x-men

Ultimate X-Men #24… Is February 2026 Really The End? (Spoilers)

Ultimate X-Men #24 by Peach Momoko is published today... is February 2026 really the Ultimate end for it? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate X-Men #24 marks the end of Peach Momoko's acclaimed run after two real-time years of storytelling.

Marvel declares the Ultimate Universe is ending in February 2026—but is it really the final curtain?

The series explores the growth and struggles of young mutants, pushing boundaries beyond typical X-Men tropes.

Lingering mysteries and unanswered questions hint that the story of Ultimate X-Men may not be truly over.

Today sees the publication of Ultimate X-Men #24, written, drawn and coloured by Peach Momoko, with script adapted by Zack Davisson. And, as with all the Ultimate titles, at the end of the two-year journey, it comes to an end. Or is it? The book remains set in the present day, a real-time storytelling journey that has seen the young members age up in that time, more than in any of the other books, as there are just more of them. This is how it began, with the blossom of life, in March 2024…

And this is how it ends, with death in February 2026, two years and 23 issues later.

As the familiar Marvel mutant tropes have taken place worldwide. As the rest of the Ultimate Universe concerns itself with the Endgame, Ultimate X-Men has done its best to tread its own path. With idealised suicidation thoughts as therapy…

And while certain folk may be missing and have a role to play elsewhere, there is no ending. There is never an ending. Life doesn't have an ending, even if certain lives do. All you are left ith is questions…

Marvel Comics has emphatically said that the UItimate Universe is ending, that is the storytelling point. But Ultimate X-Men gets to add a question mark… Ultimate X-Men #24 by Peach Momoko and Zack Davisson is published today by Marvel Comics.

Ultimate X-Men #24 by Peach Momoko, Zack Davisson

THE FINAL ISSUE! HOPE YOU SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE! It's time to say goodbye to Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men! But what does the future hold for our favorite misfit mutants? How will they survive the world war that has broken out? AND WHAT HAPPENED TO ARMOR?

