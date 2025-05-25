Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Uncanny X-Men #15 Preview: Darkness Wants a New Roommate

In Uncanny X-Men #15, the X-Men venture into the Dark Artery to rescue a kidnapped mutant, but the Voice of Darkness is looking for a new host. Check out the preview here!

The Voice of Darkness seeks a new host, promising violence and fear for whoever takes up the mantle

Gail Simone and David Marquez bring this thrilling tale to life, with multiple variant covers available

WHO WILL BE THE VOICE OF DARKNESS? With one young mutant taken hostage in the underworld of the DARK ARTERY, it's left to the remaining Outliers to lead the UNCANNY X-MEN to try to steal them back…but the ultimate terror blocks the way. THE VOICE OF DARKNESS seeks a new home, and violence and fear will follow whoever takes that mantle!

Uncanny X-Men #15

by Gail Simone & David Marquez, cover by David Marquez

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale May 28, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620917001511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620917001516 – UNCANNY X-MEN #15 FANYANG MYSTIQUE VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001521 – UNCANNY X-MEN #15 FANYANG MYSTIQUE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620917001531 – UNCANNY X-MEN #15 DAVID MARQUEZ IMPOSSIBLE MAN POP-UP VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

