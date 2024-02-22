Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: May 2024, Unnatural Order

Unnatural Order Collected In Vault Comics' May 2024 Solicits

Vault Comics publish the collection of their bigger selling title Unnatural Order by Chris Yost and Val Rodrigues in their May 2024 solicits.

Vault Comics publish the collection of their bigger selling title Unnatural Order by Chris Yost and Val Rodrigues in their May 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as the latest issues of Beyond Real, Something Crawled Out and Deathstalker, co-written with Slash.

UNNATURAL ORDER TP VOL 1

(W) Chris Yost (A/CA) Val Rodrigues

From Chris Yost (co-creator of X-23, writer of X-men, Spider-man, and The Avengers, plus Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Mandalorian) and artist Val Rodrigues comes an action packed dark fantasy with a sci-fi twist! After the fall of the Britons and the Roman invasion of Hibernia, the captive known only as the Druid is released, sending a wave of dark magic across the world. As the innocent burn in the Wicker fields, those who would resist learn of a man who even the Druid fears. Led by a powerful witch and a Roman soldier, a ragtag crew of rebels attempt to free this strange man. For it is this prisoner, a soldier from a different time, who alone knows the Druid's secret: this is not how the world is supposed to be. Collects issue #1- 4 of the genre-bending Top 10 Best-Selling Comics of 2024! Retail: $19.99

Beyond Real #4

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Fabiana Mascolo, Toni Fejzula, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dennis Menheere, Jorge Corona, Liana Kangas, Luana Vecchio (CA) John Pearson

An artist's motivation. June and her friends finally reach the source, a central hub where they are pressured to relinquish their identities and join the ranks of creative automatons. When June dares to resist, she finds herself plunged into a world of darkness, facing her greatest enemy of all: herself. Retail: $3.99

SOMETHING CRAWLED OUT #2 (OF 4) CVR A CAS MADCURSED PEIRANO

(W) Son M. (A/CA) Cas MadCursed Peirano

Hell is a place on earth. Eddie and Rainer start their hunt for the missing Charlotte, which leads them to an unforgiving city of shady clubs and scummy talent agencies. Unveiling one horror after the next, Eddie realizes that if she doesn't find her sister alive soon, she'll find her dead later. That means she needs answers…by any means necessary. Retail: $3.99

DEATHSTALKER #3 (OF 3) CVR A JIM TERRY & NATHAN GOODEN

(W) Slash, Tim Seeley, Steven Kostanski (A) Jim Terry (CA) Jim Terry, Nathan Gooden

After the death of the only friend he had, Deathstalker has fallen to the very bottom, and that's saying a lot. Now, teamed with one of his archenemies, he's concocted a plot to force the paladins of Abraxeon to fight the cancerous evil that's poisoning the realm. He just has to stay sober long enough to execute. It all comes to a head here in the most twisted sword and sorcery tale ever told. Retail: $4.99

