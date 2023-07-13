Posted in: Comics, san diego comic con, Vault | Tagged: Christopher yost, sdcc, Unnatural Order

Unnatural Order to Debut From Vault Comics at San Diego Comic-Con

Vault Comics returns to SDCC with the early release of Unnatural Order, the new series from Christopher Yost and Val Rodrigues.

Vault Comics made its debut at San Diogo Comic-Con in 2016 and now returns for the first time since 2019 with programming and signings, exclusives and debuts, including the early release of Unnatural Order, the new series from Christopher Yost and Val Rodrigues.

THURSDAY:

Vault Comics Presents: Stranger Than (Science) Fiction- Outer Worlds and Other Voices in Comics, Thursday, 7/20/23, 10:15AM – 11:15AM, Room: 6DE

When independent upstart publisher Vault Comics arrived on the scene in 2017, the mission was simple: to publish the BEST in science fiction, fantasy, and horror comics. Since that time, the company has established new voices in the genre as well as worked with some of the most well-known names in fiction, graphic or otherwise. To celebrate the company's now firmly established place in the industry, Vault creators and friends share the stage to discuss how these creators are pushing the genre to the furthest reaches of the universe and back again. Join Rodney Barnes (Monarch), Christopher Yost (Unnatural Order), Zack Kaplan (Mindset) and more.

Signing: Unnatural Order SDCC Exclusive cover w/Christopher Yost and Nathan Gooden @ We Can Be Heroes Booth #1901 12PM – 1PM

Limited to 100 copies, this special edition of UNNATURAL ORDER will only be available for pickup at We Can Heroes, booth 1901 at San Diego Comic-Con! Pre-Order now so you don't miss your chance at this exclusive, limited edition early release! With your preorder you are guaranteed a spot at the signings with Chris and Nathan!

FRIDAY:

Crack Open the Vault: The Best in Creator-Owned Comics Unlocked, Friday, 7/21/23, 11:00AM – 12:00PM, Room: 25ABC

Vault Comics has risen to the title of the best in genre-based sequential storytelling with multiple award-winning series from comics' top creators over the course of their six-year history, including critical darlings, fan favorites, and sales record-breaking series. Vault makes their triumphant return to Comic Con International this year to premier their latest series Unnatural Order from X-23 co-creator Christopher Yost. Vault invites attendees to join Yost, alongside Christopher Cantwell (The Blue Flame, Iron Man, Doctor Doom), Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Dark One, Captain America, WifWulf), Corin Howell (Queen of Swords, Shadow Service), and Zack Kaplan (Mindset), as the publisher offers a sneak peek at their fall lineup of the best in science fiction, fantasy, horror and more! Moderated by Vault's own Daniel Crary, host of the company's weekly WhatNot stream and Director of Community Engagement and Events.

Signing: Unnatural Order SDCC Exclusive cover w/Christopher Yost and Nathan Gooden @ We Can Be Heroes Booth #1901 1PM – 2PM

SATURDAY:

Signing: Mindset and The Blue Flame with Zack Kaplan and Chistopher Cantwell @ We Can Be Heroes Booth #1901 1PM – 2PM

Vault Comics: The Horror of it All – The Golden Age of Scary Stories, Saturday, 7/22/23, 4:00PM – 5:00PM, Room: 28DE

Independent comics have never been more prominent and more diverse. Bold ideas across genres are being released every Wednesday by more publishers than perhaps any other time in the history of the medium. Vault Comics, known for some of the most celebrated science fiction and fantasy, have expanded their reach into horror under their Nightfall imprint, and to celebrate, is inviting some friends on stage to discuss what makes for the best blood in four colors. Join Knotfest's Ryan J. Downey, alongside Tim Seeley (West of Sundown), Cavan Scott and Corin Howell (Shadow Service), Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia, Blacula), Storm King publisher Sandy King Carpenter, Patrick Kindlon (Leaded Gasoline), and more.

