Use It to Check Myspace, Steve – United States of Captain America #3

United States of Captain America #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, Steve Rogers finally answers a burning question: does he have a smartphone and what does he use it for? According to Steve, he only uses it to call people, proving he's learned absolutely nothing since Civil War. It does beg the question though: is he rocking a Jitterbug? Check out the preview below.
UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210696
JUN210697 – UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5) CUTLER DESIGN VAR – $4.99
(W) Darcie Little Badger, Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Cutler (CA) Gerald Parel
The shield thief targets a cultural landmark in Kansas, hoping to put a permanent stain on Captain America's image. Sam and Steve are hot on his trail – and aided by Joe Gomez, the Kickapoo Tribe's own Captain America!
But there's more to the thief's agenda than meets the eye. Are the three Caps headed straight into a trap? And do they have any other choice?
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/25/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for JUN210696 UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5), by (W) Darcie Little Badger, Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Cutler (CA) Gerald Parel, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210697 UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5) CUTLER DESIGN VAR, by (W) Christopher Cantwell, Darcie Little Badger (A) Dale Eaglesham (A / CA) David Cutler, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210696 UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5), by (W) Darcie Little Badger, Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Cutler (CA) Gerald Parel, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210696 UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5), by (W) Darcie Little Badger, Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Cutler (CA) Gerald Parel, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210696 UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5), by (W) Darcie Little Badger, Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Cutler (CA) Gerald Parel, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210696 UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5), by (W) Darcie Little Badger, Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Cutler (CA) Gerald Parel, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210696 UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5), by (W) Darcie Little Badger, Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Cutler (CA) Gerald Parel, in stores Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.