Use It to Check Myspace, Steve – United States of Captain America #3

United States of Captain America #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, Steve Rogers finally answers a burning question: does he have a smartphone and what does he use it for? According to Steve, he only uses it to call people, proving he's learned absolutely nothing since Civil War. It does beg the question though: is he rocking a Jitterbug? Check out the preview below.

UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210696

JUN210697 – UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5) CUTLER DESIGN VAR – $4.99

(W) Darcie Little Badger, Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Cutler (CA) Gerald Parel

The shield thief targets a cultural landmark in Kansas, hoping to put a permanent stain on Captain America's image. Sam and Steve are hot on his trail – and aided by Joe Gomez, the Kickapoo Tribe's own Captain America!

But there's more to the thief's agenda than meets the eye. Are the three Caps headed straight into a trap? And do they have any other choice?

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/25/2021

SRP: $4.99