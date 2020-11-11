V For Vendetta Gets Its First Black Label Edition

V For Vendetta was first published as a creator-owned comic by Alan Moore and David Lloyd by Dez Skinn in Warrior Magazine. DC Comics then saw the series coloured and published from DC, under the same contracts as Watchmen which means that as long as DC keep it in print, it will never be returned to the creators, as had been originally planned. Well, it looks like DC Comics has run out of the last printing, under the Vertigo mature readers label. Vertigo was done away with by DC President Pamela Lifford, instead it will now be published under DC's Black Label, originally a curated imprint for mature readers prestige superhero comic books, but now just used as an age-related suitability indicator. Up for FOC this weekend, it will be republished in paperback on December 15th. The French market was the first to get a Black Label V For Vendetta earlier this year.

Here's the most recent solicitation listing of the trade paperback version from 2009.

A new trade paperback edition of the graphic novel that inspired the hit movie! A powerful story about loss of freedom and individuality, V FOR VENDETTA takes place in a totalitarian England following a devastating war that changed the face of the planet. In a world without political freedom, personal freedom and precious little faith in anything comes a mysterious man in a white porcelain mask who fights political oppressors through terrorism and seemingly absurd acts. It's a gripping tale of the blurred lines between ideological good and evil. This new trade paperback edition of the classic series from writer Alan Moore (WATCHMEN, LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENTLEMEN) and artist David Lloyd (HELLBLAZER) collects the epic miniseries and features the improved production values and coloring from the 2005 hardcover.

DC Comics also published a hardcover version in 2018 for the 30th anniversary of DC's first publication of the title, which remains one of DC Comics' biggest sellers. You know what this means don't you? Will we somehow get a V5Vendetta in 2021?