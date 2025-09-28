Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: new york comic con, NYCC, Valiant Beyond, x-o manowar

Valiant Brings Gold Foil X-O Manowar To New York Comic Con

Valiant brings a Gold Foil Valiant Beyond: The X-O Manowar to New York Comic Con from the IDW Publishing booth

Alien Books, publishers of Valiant Entertainment, through IDW, will have an exclusive foil cover of Valiant Beyond: The X-O Manowar #1 by writer Steve Orlando and artist Guillermo Fajardo, featuring cover art from Ariel Olivetti, limited to 500 copies and will be available exclusively at IDW Publishing's booth #4551 for $20, while supplies last.

"We're excited to be partnering with IDW Publishing to debut this amazing foil edition of Valiant Beyond: The X-O Manowar #1 at New York Comic Con this year," explains Alien Books Director Matias Timarchi. "We can't wait to connect with fans and retailers at the show and talk about Valiant Comics, Zorro, and everything else we have planned for 2026!"

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #1 NYCC EXCLUSIVE FOIL COVER

The mighty Aric of Dacia, aka X-O Manowar, traverses a deadly wasteland filled with mutated horrors in a search for honor in this CAN'T-MISS debut issue from GLAAD award nominated writer Steve Orlando (Avengers Assemble) and superstar artist Guillermo Fajardo (RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE)!

Aric's strength and resilience are put to the test when he comes to the defense of a family under siege from a mysterious gang known as the Earthborn. Aric finds himself aligned with a rebel group which puts him firmly in the crosshairs of the Earthborn's leader Typhon. Can Aric survive his journey across the Red Steppe?

It's X-O Manowar like you've never seen him before in the debut chapter of this all-new four-part story arc!

Script: Steve Orlando

Art: Guillermo Fajardo, Lautaro Ftuli, Ludwig Olimba, Ezequiel Inverni

Main Cover: Ariel Olivetti (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Nahuel Grego (B – Wraparound), Dennis Calero (C – Connecting), Andres Ponce (D – Design), Ariel Olivetti (E – Full Art), Nahuel Grego (F – Wraparound Full Art), Dennis Calero (G – Connecting Full Art)

Rated Mature

32-page, full color comic

$20 U.S.

Limited to 500 copies

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!