Valiant Continues Publishing One Comic A Month in December Solicits

It's hard to publish comic books when you have fired most of your staff. Which is why Valiant Entertainment appears to have hired a couple of them back, publisher Fred Pierce and Senior Editor Lysa Hawkins. Most of their planned books like Book Of Shadows and X-O Manowar have been pushed back to 2023, but their December 2022 continues Deniz Camp and Jon Davis-Hunt's Bloodshot and then a collection of the original Bloodshot series that won't pay royalties to its creators…

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #4 CVR A DAVIS-HUNT (MR)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

OCT222013

OCT222014 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #4 CVR B RIFKIN (MR) – 3.99

OCT222015 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #4 CVR C CAMMARATA (MR) – 3.99

OCT222016 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #4 CVR D ACTION FIGURE (MR) – 3.99

OCT222017 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #4 CVR E PREORDER BUNDLE ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) Jon Davis-Hunt

A bloody blast from the past!

In the present, Bloodshot must track down Verlane, a "spent shell" experiencing nightmarish visions of his past being pursued by the authorities.

In the past, Bloodshot has the fight of his life against Hobbes, exploring what occurred prior to the events of issue #1 to shatter Bloodshot's family and home.

Two escaped weapons. Two timelines. One epic issue!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLOODSHOT BLOOD OF HEROES TP

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

OCT222018

(W) Bob Layton, Kevin Van Hook, David Michelinie (A) David Lapham, Don Perlin

YOU DON'T NEED A PAST TO HAVE A FUTURE…

Rediscover the series that defined a generation of comic book fans in this first volume of the smash-hit series behind the blockbuster BLOODSHOT movie!

Join Valiant icons Kevin VanHook and Don Perlin – along with an all-star cast of comics creators including Bob Layton, David Lapham, David Michelinie, and more – as they dive headlong into the very first adventures of the original man from Rising Spirit!

Collecting BLOODSHOT (1993) #0-7, ETERNAL WARRIOR #5, H.A.R.D. CORPS #5, and RAI (1992) #0.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 24.99

Posted in: Comics, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, Comics, Solicits, valiant