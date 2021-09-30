Valiant Entertainment Hires Audrey Meeker and Nic Osborn

Former Valiant Entertainment intern Audrey Meeker has just been hired by Valiant as their new Assistant Editor. Audrey's responsibilities include communicating with comic book creators, reviewing pitches, managing and organizing files, and supporting Executive Editor Rob Levin and Senior Editor Lysa Hawkins. "I'm excited about working with the people in this company," stated Audrey about returning to Valiant after her internship. "They made me feel very valued as an intern, and I'm now excited about working beside them to make great stories." Audrey is a sequential arts graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, saying "I gained a lot of invaluable knowledge on the comics-making process from both my professors and the industry professionals they brought in. While in school, my peers and I also started a micro-press called Level Ground Comics. This collaborative experience really set me on the path to wanting to work in comics publishing as an editor." Lysa states "Audrey is a great addition to our editorial troop. She brought a fresh new vision as our intern, and we are so excited to see what she will bring to the table as our assistant. Huzzah, Audrey!"

While Nic Osborn, former Editor in Chief at Comic Watch and co-host of the Valiant Watch podcast, is now the new Marketing Coordinator at Valiant Entertainment. With a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Purdue Global University, "I am incredibly hyped to join the Valiant team. I feel like I could take flight beside Faith herself at any moment," said Nic. "Valiant boasts an undeniably impressive legacy and still has so much potential for the future in comics… and more. As a part of the fandom, I've seen the passion so many have for this universe and know firsthand how easy it is to love the characters that live in it. I'm truly thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this remarkable era for Valiant and after my short time with the team so far, there is already so much I can't wait to share with everyone. Longtime fans and newcomers alike, you are definitely going to want to stay tuned for what's to come!" Apparently, his responsibilities will include "the expansion of press relationships" – maybe he might reply to my enquiries about Valiant royalty payments that no one else seems to?

Director of Valiant Publishing Gregg Katzmann, who also doesn't reply to my questions, stated "We're lucky to have Nic at Valiant. His ambition, creativity, and authentic love for Valiant's characters are exactly what we need as we head towards a sincerely exciting year of brand new launches for the Valiant Universe in 2022. You'll be hearing more about that very soon…"

Posted in: Comics, Valiant | Tagged: Comics, valiant