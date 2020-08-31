Valiant Reschedules The Final Witness To February 2021

The Final Witness is a superheroic horrific crime-noir set in San Francisco, planned to be published by Valiant Entertainment back in April, that fell foul of the shutdown. Valiant was one of the first publishers to close up the offices and issue a "pencils down" order on titles. The publisher has also been under considerable changes of late, relocating, losing and gaining staff. But they are slowly beginning to reschedule and republish titles lost in the wake. And that includes The Final Witness. Written by Ray Fawkes and drawn by Jeremy Haun, it sells the story of a super-powered serial killer, and the first issue has now been rescheduled to February 17th 2021, with subsequent solicited issues, rescheduled to March 17th and April 14th.

Here's a preview and a look at the covers to the rescheduled issues.

FINAL WITNESS #1 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Jeremy Haun (CA) Rahzzah

Ray Fawkes (Gotham By Midnight) and Jeremy Haun (The Red Mother) ignite a chilling new crime noir mystery.

A superpowered serial killer is terrorizing San Francisco, but they're no Zodiac — they're worse.

The detective, the reporter, the new superhero in town… who will be the final witness?

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FINAL WITNESS #2 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Jeremy Haun (CA) Rahzzah

Nick Miller learns he wasn't the ONLY one struck by lightning and gained powers. Who is this other chosen one, and could they be San Francisco's shocking serial killer?

The mystery deepends and turns deadly in the can't miss second chapter of the crime-noir of the year!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FINAL WITNESS #3 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Jeremy Haun (CA) Rahzzah

The turning point in Ray Fawkes and Jeremy Haun's nail biting noir is here!

Truths come to light on multiple fronts for The Final Witness. Will Parsons learn the identity of the superpowered serial killer while the public is presented with a chilling clue?

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99