Valiant SDCC Retailer Lunch Showed Off Jon Davis-Hunt & Liam Sharp

Yesterday saw the return of the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con San Diego Comic-Con, the likes of which we have not seen since 2019. I mean, comic bookshop retailers have certainly had lunch in that period, but not on Diamond Comic Distributors' dime and not at San Diego. In that period, they have also lost a number of publishers such as DC Comics and IDW, though Marvel is very kindly sticking around. No sign of Dark Horse, Image, Dynamite though, as well as Marvel it's just AfterShock, Valiant and Boom Studios sponsoring this. It appeared that Bleeding Cool were the only press who have turned up, with Jimmy Leszczynski and his son, Jimmy Leszczynski. I think there were numbers in those names. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag. Such as Valiant Entertainment's Bloodshot action figure cover variants, the Bloodshot artwork of Jon Davis-Hunt and the X-O Manowar painted art by Liam Sharp…

And a look inside the new Bloodshot Unleashed…

Before also showing off Liam Sharp's art on the new X-O Manowar relaunch.

Here's the Valiant Entertainment October 2022 solicits and solicitations to match.

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #2 CVR A DAVIS-HUNT (MR)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG221943

AUG221944 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #2 CVR B RIFKIN (MR) – 3.99

AUG221945 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #2 CVR C GARNER (MR) – 3.99

AUG221946 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #2 CVR D ACTION FIGURE (MR) – 3.99

AUG221947 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #2 CVR E PREORDER BUNDLE ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) Jon Davis-Hunt

Bloodshot's mission to stop rogue super soldiers takes him to Howl, Michigan, where dangerous levels of radiation have seeped into the town. All the evidence points to the now-defunct Lombard Motors plant-and a wounded soldier whose brain was placed inside a robotic chassis with nuclear capabilities. No matter what happens, there's going to be fallout!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99 BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG221948

AUG221949 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 CVR B CIFUENTES – 3.99

AUG221950 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 CVR C ESCAFULLERY – 3.99

AUG221951 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 CVR D PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

As Exarch Fane's horde of beasts and vampires work to complete their Ritual of Sacrifice, the supernatural heroes of the Valiant Universe-Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Dr. Mirage, the Eternal Warrior, and Persephone-make their last stand. But to save the rest of the universe, must our world die?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99 ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #6 CVR A CHANG

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG221952

AUG221953 – ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #6 CVR B SAUVAGE – 3.99

AUG221954 – ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #6 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Marcio Fiorito (CA) Bernard Chang

After dodging her calls and texts for a month, Faith arrives in New York to corner Archer. What's happening with the affable Archer to make him such a grade-A jerkwad? All will be revealed, but not before a menagerie of mercenaries tries to collect the bounty on his head. Will they-or most importantly, their relationship-make it out alive? Meanwhile, Frig joins Armstrong for a brand-new adventure inside his satchel, and hijinks will ensue.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99 NINJAK 7TH DRAGON TP

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

FEB228765

(W) Mark Moretti, Kevin VanHook, Joe St. Pierre (A) Various (CA) Joe Quesada

Our next Valiant Classics Collection is here with Ninjak: The 7th Dragon starring Colin King. Gifted with a brilliant mind and lethal training, Ninjak attempts to bring down a cavalcade of covert agents and criminal cartels, including his greatest nemesis-Dr. Silk!

Featuring all-time classic contributions from comics all-stars including Joe Quesada (Daredevil), Mark Moretti (ETERNAL WARRIOR), Don Perlin (Captain America), Kevin VanHook, (BLOODSHOT), Dan Abnett & Andy Lanning (Guardians of the Galaxy), and more!

Collecting NINJAK (1994) #1-8, BLOODSHOT (1993) #6-7, and SECRET WEAPONS (1993) #5.

See where it all started!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 24.99