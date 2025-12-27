Posted in: Comics, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: deluxe onmibus editions, LoveLove, manga, Nanae Chrono, tokyopop, Vassalord

Vassalord Deluxe Manga Omnibus Editions Coming From TOKYOPOP

TOKYOPOP is bringing back early 2000s cult BL action-adventure vampire comedy manga Vassalord in hardback and softback omnibus editions

TOKYOPOP announced they will be publishing deluxe omnibus manga editions of Boys Love action-adventure manga VASSALORD in the Fall of 2026. The first 2 volumes of the manga series by Nanae Chrono will be published in soft and hardcover editions that blend action, supernatural, and boys' love elements. The story follows a complex relationship between a playboy vampire and his cyborg vampire hunter servant who works for the Vatican. Their crime-fighting adventures are complicated by the pair's intense, often flirtatious dynamic. What's a sexy playboy vampire and his cyborg vampire hunter servant to do? The series was originally serialized in Japan in Comic Blade Avarus magazine.

In Vassalord, Charley, a cyborg vampire who does the Vatican's dirty work, is the thrall of the local vampire playboy Johnny Rayflo. As the two of them fight crime–and each other–hilarity, violence, and sacrilege ensue! But can Charley resist his own desperate cravings for blood? Find out as the devilish duo go up against a childlike vampire princess, a mysterious branch of the Unitarian Church…and each other.

Manga creator Nanae Chrono is known for creating series such as VASSALORD and Peace Maker Kurogane, and drew acclaim starting in 2000 with her debut work, Call Me Princess. Her art style is characterized by dynamic character designs and detailed illustrations, and her storytelling often involves historical settings, supernatural action, and samurai themes.

TOKYOPOP previously published the tankubon English language paperback editions of Vassalord in the 2000s. The series consisted of seven volumes. The Deluxe Edition will collect two 180-page volumes each as part of TOKYOPOP's Lovelove imprint. The series was one of the key BL gothic action adventure manga series of the early 2000s manga boom. The Deluxe Edition will be printed as better, longer-lasting physical copies.

Vassalord Deluxe Edition Vol. 1 is slated to launch on September 1st, 2026. Preorders are already available.

