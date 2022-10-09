Venom #11 Preview: Venom Alone

Venom is alone and being hunted in this preview of Venom #11 as Dylan lies in the hospital with no brain activity. Check out the preview below.

Venom #11

by Ram V & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

"DEMONIFICATION" STARTS HERE! After the explosive (and GUT-WRENCHING) revelations of VENOM #10, the third terrifying arc of VENOM begins in explosive fashion, with DYLAN BROCK at the mercy of BEDLAM! But where is Dylan's father, the original Venom? WHERE IS EDDIE BROCK?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191401111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191401121 – VENOM 11 RAPOZA VARIANT – $3.99 US

