Venom #2 Preview: Like Father, Like Son

As a parent, Eddie Brock should know that the one way to guarantee your kid will want to do something is to tell them that under no circumstances are they allowed to do it. But failing as a parent as usual, Eddie, has caused Dylan to bond with the Venom symbiote in this preview of Venom #2.

VENOM #2

SEP210808

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

• The tour de force of comics awesomeness brought to you by the dynamite new creative team on VENOM continues! VENOM #1 shocked, intrigued and terrified you!

• With Ram V and Al Ewing weaving a mind-bending story that will push Eddie and Dylan Brock to their limits, and Bryan Hitch doing some of the most action-packed work of his career, VENOM #2 will do all that AND MORE!

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

