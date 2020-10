Venom, Scumbag, Spider-Woman and Juggernaut Top Advance Reorders

Scumbag challenges Venom for the top Advance Reorders spot, and it is likely that Something Is Killing The Children would have been high on the list if its various covers were combined… Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR VENOM #29 STEGMAN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SCUMBAG #1 CVR A LAROSA & DINISIO (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-WOMAN #5 MOMOKO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS JUGGERNAUT #2 (OF 5) DX $3.99 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 ROMITA JR DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #29 KUDER FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #11 FRISON VAR $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT THOR #7 2ND PTG KLEIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SCUMBAG #1 CVR B ROBINSON (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #11 MAIN $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50.LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN #12 2ND PTG YU VAR EMP XOSP $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #11 CVR E BLANK SKETCH VAR $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT FANTASTIC FOUR #25 ALEX ROSS BLACK BOLT TIMELESS VAR EMP $5.99 MARVEL COMICS WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 (OF 4) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #18 2ND PTG CARNERO VAR OUT $3.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR #25 ARTGERM VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PEREZ #2 (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-WOMAN #5 ALEX ROSS SPIDER-WOMAN TIMELESS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #29 STEGMAN SKETCH VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SAVAGE DRAGON #253 CVR B BIDEN HARRIS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS X-MEN #13 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EXCALIBUR #13 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EXCALIBUR #13 ALEX ROSS NIGHTCRAWLER TIMELESS VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN KUHN $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR CRITICAL ROLE TP VOL 02 VOX MACHINA ORIGINS (RES) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 03 HOTEL OBLIVION (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS WATCHMEN TP NEW ED $19.99 DC COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BATMAN WHO LAUGHS HC $29.99 DC COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES LEGEND OF KORRA RUINS OF EMPIRE LIBRARY ED HC (C: 1-0-0) $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SLAUGHTERHOUSE FIVE ORIGINAL GN HC (C: 0-1-2) $24.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT THOR #7 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X OF SWORDS CREATION #1 $6.99 MARVEL COMICS SHIVER HC JUNJI ITO (C: 1-0-1) $22.99 VIZ LLC SQUEE TP NEW PTG $19.95 SLAVE LABOR GRAPHICS SPECTRE THE WRATH OF THE SPECTRE OMNIBUS HC $125.00 DC COMICS RISE OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5) $5.99 MARVEL COMICS COMP WITCHBLADE HC VOL 01 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 03 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION TP GREAT POWER $34.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TRUE LIVES FABULOUS KILLJOYS CALIFORNIA LIBRARY ED HC (C: 0- $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SPAWN ORIGINS TP VOL 01 (NEW PTG) $9.99 IMAGE COMICS PULP HC (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS CYBERPUNK 2077 TRAUMA TEAM #1 (OF 4) (MR) $3.99 DARK HORSE COMICS

DC COMICS: UCS ORDERS/REORDERS

DC is no longer a part of the Diamond stats, here are their top most 10 ordered by retailers through UCS. And yes, it's all Batman.

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #100 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ WRAPAROUND (JOKER WAR) DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL ROBIN KING #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RILEY ROSSMO BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL SPEED METAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #98 CVR A DAVID FINCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #99 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR)

Advance Reorders