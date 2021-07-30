Vukorah Shoots First in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #15 [Preview]

War of the Bounty Hunters, Marvel's Star Wars super-mega-crossover event, continues in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #15, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. In this preview of the issue, we find General Vukorah learning a safe house she's been brought to is already occupied, and it looks like her underling has failed her for the last time. Check out the preview below.

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

War of the Bounty Hunters: "The Gathering"

• Valance and Dengar travel to Canto Bight as a relentless assassin stalks them!

• T'onga starts to recruit a bounty hunter crew with some familiar – and fearsome – faces!

• Plus Tasu Leech returns! But whose side is he on?

