Vukorah Shoots First in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #15 [Preview]

War of the Bounty Hunters, Marvel's Star Wars super-mega-crossover event, continues in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #15, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. In this preview of the issue, we find General Vukorah learning a safe house she's been brought to is already occupied, and it looks like her underling has failed her for the last time. Check out the preview below.
STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #15 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210747
JUN210749 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #15 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH – $3.99
JUN210748 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #15 WANTED POSTER VAR WOBH – $3.99
(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli
War of the Bounty Hunters: "The Gathering"
• Valance and Dengar travel to Canto Bight as a relentless assassin stalks them!
• T'onga starts to recruit a bounty hunter crew with some familiar – and fearsome – faces!
• Plus Tasu Leech returns! But whose side is he on?
Rated T
In Shops: 8/4/2021
SRP: $3.99
