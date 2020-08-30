Wakanda Forever? Empyre #6 and Fantastic Four #23 Preview

This week's issue of Empyre Captain America ended with a destination, Wakanda.

Empyre Avengers did the same, though they got the issue number wrong.

And indeed, Wakanda was under siege from the Cotati, wanting to use its rich mineral deposits of vibranium in the soil to grow mighty weapons to attack the Earth and wipe out animal life in the galaxy. As you do. And Black Panther was looking a little worse for wear.

While the X-Men crossover with Empyre had a different direction in mind.

So to Empyre #6, the final issue in this cautionary tale of believing the victim – yes, interesting take that one. But no time to worry about that, it's the end of the Sun and the end of the Earth…

While in the Fantastic Four #23 Empyre crossover, it's all happening down on the ground…

Empyre #6 and Fantastic Four #23 are both published this Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

FANTASTIC FOUR #23 EMP

MARVEL COMICS

APR200884

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Nick Bradshaw

• The ultimate Omni-Wave Projector – built by Valeria Richards, powered Franklin Richards. In their hands, it could lay waste to the Empyre…

• …but what if it fell into the hands of the Celestial Assassins? A tipping point in the Empyre saga! A fight that Spider-Man and Wolverine can't afford to lose! And two lives that that will be forever changed! Rated T In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99 EMPYRE #6 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200639

(W) Al Ewing, Dan Slott (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

Who will rule the EMPYRE?

• There can be only one King of Space-and it's the last liege standing! But as combat rages on, the clock ticks down to catastrophe!

• Will the ultimate interstellar weapon fry planet Earth before or after all sentient life on the planet is wiped out?

• The Avengers and the Fantastic Four are tested as never before-as EMPYRE comes to a pulse-pounding finish! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $5.99