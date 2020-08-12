Be Careful Of Portals And Swords In the Marvel Universe Today

Do you have a portal hanging around? If you are in the Marvel Universe, that can be a real danger point for being stabbed with a big sword and killed – or left for dead. And two Marvel comic books published today make that very clear. Firstly Empyre #5 sees the Cotati create a blant-based dimensional portal in Wakanda, as part of their invasion to grow new Cotati and plant-based weaponry in vibranium-enriched soil.

Only for The Swordsman, a former Avenger-turned-Cotati warrior to take advantage of the situation and commit regicide.

While over in X-Force #11, the comic saw Quentin Quire in a celebratory mood. As we pointed out in our own mutant gossip column five weeks ago;

3) Cable has some competition for the Stepford Cuckoos from one Quentin Quire – 0r at least one of them. Will Nathan be agreeable to share and share alike, as his father does?

Readers of the issue will also be able to tick off…

7) It's not just The Brood that is going to remind you of Alien on Krakoa.

But he also walks past a portal…

He also gets speared by a sword…

And then used as a transport mechanism to get it off the island, ti waiting hands.

So yes, a third tick to add to

5) Someone has a Cerebro sword and is planning to use it. The method of transfer from one place to another is rather gruesome.

Stay away from those portals people, and their swords!

