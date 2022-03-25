War for Earth-3 #2 Preview: In This Issue, Someone… WILL DIE!!!

The solicit for War for Earth-3 #2 promises us some meaningless comic book death, and it better deliver! Who do you want to die? Check out the preview below.

WAR FOR EARTH-3 #2

DC Comics

0122DC066

0122DC067 – War for Earth-3 #2 Gleb Melnikov Cover – $6.99

(W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Rafa Sandoval

The War for Earth-3 comes to a close as the Crime Syndicate, Teen Titans, the Flash, and Suicide Squad all battle in one final conflict that decides who lives, who dies, who makes it back home, and who's left stranded on Earth-3. With the Justice Squad's plan to take over the alternate Earth and claim it as their own, the heroes of the Teen Titans and conscripted members of Rick Flag's Suicide Squad must finally work together…but have they waited too long to stop Amanda Waller?

In Shops: 3/29/2022

SRP: $5.99

