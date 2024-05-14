Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, from the ashes, hope summers, krakoa, mister sinister, x-men forever

Hope's Father And What Happens To The Mutants (X-Men Forever Spoilers)

The previous X-Men Forever flashed back Mister Sinister approaching one Louise Spelding, the mother of Hope Summers, Mutant Messiah.

The previous issue X-Men Forever #3 flashed back to see Mister Sinister approaching one Louise Spelding, the mother of Hope Summers, Mutant Messiah, inheritor of the Phoenix Force, with father unknown. The suggestion that it might have been Mister Sinister all along. There's a man who just cannot leave the Summers DNA line alone.

A firefighter in Cooperstown, Alaska, her daughter, Hope Summers, was the first mutant born after M-Day and Cable saved her from the Purifiers. Her father was never revealed. Until now.

But does it actually have to be Sinister again? There's a man who just cannot leave the Summers and Grey DNA alone. And it turns out he may actually have been Hope Summers' daddy all along? He is a snake, alright, but he is the snake that eats his own tail? Surely this cannot be. And in tomorrow's X-Men Forever #4, we get the talk. Spoilers, of course.

Of course, to Hope Sumers, her only real father is Cable, son of Scott Summers and Sinister-created Madelyne Pryor, just not at the cellular level. Just as Jean Grey could be mother to Cable across the timelines. Hope does rock a big gun, of course, currently made from the son of Professor Xavier. Yes, the family trees of the X-Men are basically spaghetti.

But what if Mister Sinister wasn't part of the creation of Hope Summers after all? What if Jean Grey could get a little agency in all of this, and seize the narrative back again?

So that the father of Hope Summers isn't Mister Sinister after all…

… but Jean Grey herself, with the power of the Phoenix? Mystique is now the father of NMightcrawler and Jean Grey is now the father of Hope Summers. Just without any of the squishy stuff.

Oh, you know what this means, right? Hope Summers is actually the product of a virgin birth. A certain someone is going to be absolutely unbearable about all this.

Looks like Exodus was right about Hope Summers all along. She is the mutant messiah, a virgin birth, sent to save mutantity from their sins of Sinister. But also, might this suggest where all the other mutants are in From The Ashes? Are they all chilling out in the White Hot Room? With Krakoa in exile, leaving just the main X-Men folk on Earth, and a few assorted mutants to protect and fight for, like in the old days? Not so much "No More Mutants" as it is "No More Mutants… Here." X-Men Forever #4, the final issue by Kieron Gillen and Luca Maresca, is published on Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

X-MEN FOREVER #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240750

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Mark Brooks

…AND FOREVER! Our secrets, sinister or otherwise, are over. X-MEN FOREVER ends with a question – after everything, do we have Hope or not? From between the pages of IMMORTAL X-MEN and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, the final secrets of the Krakoan Age are revealed here! Rated T+In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $3.99

