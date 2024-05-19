Posted in: Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Indie Live Expo Releases New Trailer For May Livestream

Indie Live Expo released a new trailer promoting the livestream this week, set to take place themorning of May 25., 2024.

Article Summary Indie Live Expo unleashes a new trailer for the May 25th livestream, starting 1pm PT.

Over 100 indie titles will be showcased, including world premieres and game updates.

Anticipated games like Hotel Barcelona and C.A.R.D.S. RPG are featured in the lineup.

Event highlights include “Indie Studios Around the World” and renowned emcee returnees.

Organizers behind Indie Live Expo have released a new trailer promoting the event, as they highlight the livestream happening this coming Saturday. The trailer isn't that long, it's basically here to hype you up about the event, which will take place this coming Saturday, May 25, starting at 1pm PT. We also got more info for you to check out below highlighting what will be a part of this year's event.

Indie Live Expo 2024

2024's blossoming batch of springtime indies take their turn in the spotlight. Witness world premieres and content updates across 100+ hand-picked titles within a variety of segments. Enjoy bite-sized "INDIE Waves" featuring multiple rapid-fire updates, extended looks at exclusive reveals during the "INDIE Live Premiere" presentation, and many more. Catch the latest announcements from long-awaited titles such as Hotel Barcelona, the time-looping horror action game co-developed by Suda51 (Grasshopper Manufacture Inc., No More Heroes Series) and Swery65 (While Owl Inc., Deadly Premonition Series). Among INDIE Live Expo's 100+ updates, tune in for news related to existing indie fan-favorites, including:

C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield , the new roguelike deckbuilder by ACQUIRE Corp.

, the new roguelike deckbuilder by ACQUIRE Corp. PIGGY ONE SUPER SPARK , the hyperkinetic action platformer by Hanabushi and hako life

, the hyperkinetic action platformer by Hanabushi and hako life Boyhood's End, the puzzle-filled story adventure by Why So Serious, Inc.

the puzzle-filled story adventure by Why So Serious, Inc. Omega Crafter , the automation-focused open-world crafting survival adventure by Preferred Networks

, the automation-focused open-world crafting survival adventure by Preferred Networks Witch and Lilies , the romantic JRPG dungeon-crawler by Stromatosoft Inc

, the romantic JRPG dungeon-crawler by Stromatosoft Inc Blade Chimera , the pixel art metroidvania by Team LadyBug (DRAINUS)

, the pixel art metroidvania by Team LadyBug (DRAINUS) Kemono Teatime, the cozy tea shop simulator by Studio Lalala

Visit the Malaysian indie scene as INDIE Live Expo travels to Southeast Asia during this year's "Indie Studios Around the World" segment. Emcee favorites make their return as INDIE Live Expo's hosts. Take the ride alongside Kaori "Kaotan" Horiuchi, (AKIHABARA Backstage Pass), veteran Japanese indie game YouTuber and presenter J-mon, and bilingual gaming influencer HighTensionGaijin.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!