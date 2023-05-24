War Machine's Creator Len Kaminski Needs Your Help

Long-standing comic book creator, including War Machine currently about to appear in Disney+ Secret Invasion, Len Kaminski is in need of help.

Long-standing comic book creator, including War Machine currently about to appear in Disney+ Secret Invasion, Len Kaminski is in need of help and is the beneficiary of a GoFundMe. He writes;

"I was in an accident last year that put me in a wheelchair – and left me trapped in a 'crooked care' center. That was eight months ago. In that time, they've used up my insurance coverage, then proceeded to drain my bank account and divert my monthly disability payments into their account. I lost all my money, my income, my apartment, everything. As a result, they won't let me leave, as I no longer HAVE a home to go TO, and no resources to FIND one. So, still in the belly of the beast. Still in a wheelchair. Sick to the DEATH of this horrible place. I turned 60 in here. I desperately do NOT want to DIE here…"

Susan Petersen, running the GoFundMe writes

"Probably most famously, he is the co-creator of the Marvel Comics' War Machine armor (Iron Man Armor Model 11) with artist Kevin Hopgood. At present, Len is in rehab receiving substandard care, does not have use of his legs, is severely depressed, and his financial resources have been plundered. He desperately needs all the financial and loving help you can give.

The care at his rehab is almost laughably minimal. Physical therapy has yielded no results with his legs, and attempts to focus on his upper body have worsened his arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome. As could be expected, his depression has not improved, either. He needs to get out of there.

There is a ragtag bunch of stalwart supporters organizing this fundraiser for Len. Our main goal is to find him a more suitable place to live where he will be able to get a correct diagnosis and the care he needs to return to independent living. This requires legal representation, research, and equipment, among others.

"Help if you can."