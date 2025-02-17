Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Werewolf By Night

Werewolf By Night: Red Band #7 Preview: Lilith's Back, Baby

Check out the preview for Werewolf By Night: Red Band #7, where Lilith makes her grand return with Elsa Bloodstone's blood on her hands and dark plans for Jack Russell's future.

THE MOTHER OF ALL MONSTERS! Still biding her time after BLOOD HUNT: MIDNIGHT SONS, the most fatale femme in all of Mighty Marveldom, LILITH, sets her sights on a glorious and horrifying return! With ELSA BLOODSTONE'S blood on her hands, and plans for the Darkholdian blood flowing through Jack Russell's veins, Lilith isn't the only Elder Demon who stands at the precipice of a glorious comeback…

Werewolf By Night: Red Band #7

by Jason Loo & Ton Lima, cover by E.M. Gist

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620927900711

Explicit Content

$4.99

Variants:

75960620927900721 – WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #7 KYLE HOTZ VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

