Wesley Snipes' The Exiled #1 Has 40,000 Orders Aleady

Bleeding Cool understands that Whatnot Publishing, a collaboration between Massive Publishing and Whatnot Inc, has received strong initial orders of over 40,000 units for The Exiled #1 by Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson and artist Eskivo. The comic book co-created by the star and producer of the Blade franchise is Whatnot Publishing's highest initial order to date, a month before the final order cut-off which comes on the 9th of January 2023 before a release date of the 8th of February. The initial orders so far are split between 35,000 copies through Diamond Comics Distributors (including the 1:1000 signed copied by Wesley Snipes) and 5,000 directly to stores through retailer exclusive covers.

This comes only one month after announcing 105,000 units and a second print for Ninja Funk #1. Whatnot Publishing's first creator-owned book, The Exiled #1 is on track to break this record for the new publisher. Whatnot Publishing only began releasing books three months ago but is already confirming its place as one of the top-selling Diamond publishers per book.

Wesley Snipes described his book as ''Blade Runner meets Seven'' and he is already in talks with multiple studios for the on-screen adaptation of the comic series. "Comics let you explore big worlds. Since Blade, I have been attracted to origin stories and developing characters," said Snipes. "Now, I get to build 'Roach' as a character from the ground up and I dig that."

The Exiled #1 offered variant covers by fan-favorite artists like Kyle Hotz and a super limited 1000 copy incentive signed by Wesley Snipes with art by Bosslogic. A rare opportunity to get a signature from the movie star, the incentive will be printed on a higher paper stock, with a numbered certificate of Authentication and signature witnessed by CGC.

The release will be followed by the issue one relaunch of Heavy Metal Magazine following the announcement of their new imprint partnership this October along with the debut issue of their next creator-owned series, Liquid Kill. It follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future written by the creators of the critically-acclaimed series It Eats What Feeds It and artist Gabriel Iumazark.

Whatnot Publishing will be joined by The Exiled creative team at L.A. Comic Con, at booth #4001, this weekend. The publisher will present their upcoming books at their panel on the main stage at 6pm PT on Saturday.

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR A WILLIS (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

NOV221928

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Rob Willis

Rob Willis, known for his contributions to Dan Fraga's Black Flag and Rob Liefeld's New Prophet Remastered, delivers a beautifully inked main cover for this thrilling premiere. WESLEY SNIPES (producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as "Seven meets Blade Runner." The Exiled follows hardboiled detective Niles "Roach" Washington as he pursues a serial killer who is using mysterious, ancient tools to rip the spines from his victims. When forces outside and within the police department attempt to discredit him for his theories, Roach's instincts keep pushing him forward. With enemies on all sides, Roach wades deeper into the conspiracy and uncovers a secret 5000 years in the making. In Shops: Feb 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CVR M 1000 COPY INCV SNIPES SIGNED (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

NOV221940

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Bosslogic

To celebrate the launch of his new series, Wesley Snipes wanted to offer something special to his top supporters – a signed 1000 copy incentive with Certificate Of Authenticity. For fans of the all-star creator of The Exiled, this is a rare opportunity to score an extremely limited signature from the action star himself. In Shops: Feb 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99