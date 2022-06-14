What Does A Wonder Woman Triceratops Fly In Jurassic League?

Today sees DC Comics publish the second issue of Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon's left-field smash Jurassic League. Putting the DC universe through a prehistoric filter, including introducing a Jurassic version of the Red Lantern Atrocitus as Atrocitaurus, a character than needs pretty much the least amendment from his original form and name to this one.

But it's not just the DC Comics characters that get a Cretaceous re-creation. Re-Cretacion? Anyway, classically Wonder Woman flies an invisible plane, though she remains visible within it. So Wonderdon of Trymisceria Island…

…flies an invisible Pteradon. I mean, it's no more ridiculous than anything else and you never know, might make for an expanded version of the surely-inevitable-at-this-point Jurassic League toyline?

JURASSIC LEAGUE #2 (OF 6) CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

Bizzarosaur has invaded Supersaur's home village, and now the super-powered sauropod must defend his home and the humans who have raised him since his arrival on Earth. But will he be strong enough to defeat this strange foe, or will he need the help of Wonderdon and Batsaur, who are both converging on his location? A whole new Trinity assembles for the first time in this adventure that will need to be seen to be believed! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/14/2022 JURASSIC LEAGUE #3 (OF 6) CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Rafa Garres (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

With Wonderdon entering the fray to help Batsaur and Supersaur defeat Brontozarro, the Jurassic League has officially formed! But Darkseid's mysterious machinations continue to reveal themselves, and this Triassic trinity might not be enough to stop him. Luckily a heroic hadrosaur has joined the battle. Enter the Green Torch!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/12/2022 JURASSIC LEAGUE #4 (OF 6) CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

The trinity of Batsaur, Wonderdon, and Supersaur welcomes a few new monstrous members in the form of Aquanyx, Flashraptor, and Green Torch! But can even a fully staffed Jurassic League stand a chance against Darkseid and his army of corrupted carnivores?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/9/2022