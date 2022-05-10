DC Comics Must Be Lining Up Jurassic League Toy Line For Christmas

Today's Justice League Vs Legion Of Super-Heroes #3 sees the teams dealing with an incursion of The Great Darkness in both timezones that Black Adam has already stated in Justice League #75 was dealt with. shortly before they all died fighting The Great Darkness for real. That's what happens when your books are late and out of schedule… even when the plot involves time travel. Such as Aquaman and Ultra Boy back in time in a world of dinosaurs.

Which might have had more impact if thiosn wasn't the same day that Jurassic League #1 is published featuring the Justice League AS dinosaurs. And while this is clearly scratching a creative itch of writers/artists Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon, you can see DC Direct screaming over the toyetic potential here. Will Todd McFarlane get the rights or will they do it inhouse? Either way this has Christmas must-buy all over it. Action figures, Funko Pops, gaming, and Marvel copying the idea is all to come. From Supersaur of Metraaaghpolis…

Batsaur – or the Bat-Walker as he is named – of Growltham City.

The Wonderdon ot Trymisceria Island…

While Aquasaur is the savour of the prehistoric depths.

And a few of the bad guys to add to the list. Starting with the Jokerzard…

The Blackmantasaurus…

The remains of Ares…

And a Giganta/Brontozarro combination.

You know the sculpts and moulds must have been whittled away long ago, the pre-production must be well along, all we are doing at this starge is waiting for the inevitable announcement.

JURASSIC LEAGUE #1 (OF 6) CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Tyrannosaurus rex dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers' hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait…what? Okay, maybe you don't know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new—yet older than time—adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/10/2022 JUSTICE LEAGUE VS THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #3 (OF 6) CVR A SCOTT GODLEWSKI

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

The Justice League is trapped in the 31st century with the Legion of Super-Heroes, while the looming terror of the Great Darkness hovers over both time period simultaneously. Even as the great heroes of the 21st century get to experience the fantastic far-flung future, the mysteries behind the Gold Lantern and the Great Darkness threaten all of existence. What is the secret behind the Great Darkness? And will the greatest heroes of two ages be able to stop it before it's too late? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/10/2022