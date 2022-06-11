What Future For Catwoman And Valmont At DC Comics? (Spoilers)

It's one of the vagaries of modern superhero comics storytelling in a shared universe of continuity that if an event happens in a main character's own book, it might have happened. Or it might not have happened. It is only when it is referenced or appears in another book, a part of that shared universe, that it actually counts. To be is not just to be perceived, but to have one of those editorial note comics captions. I have a cross-continuity note, therefore I am.

So when Tini Howard and Nico Leon introduced Valmont in Catwoman #39 as a mystery man, and a possible new foil or partner for Selina Kyle, Catwoman, away from Batman, there is some debate as to how deep in the comics this will go.

Tini Howard and Nico Leon already saw Catwoman face off against former partner and previous Catwoman character Eiko Hasigawa in the Liaisons Dangereux story, formerly a member of the Yakuza, now head of the Hasigawa criminal enterprise. Only for newcomer Valmont, nominatively based on Detective Valmont from Les Miserables. And while there has been flirtation, that is as far as it has gone in the comics so far.

Well, Bleeding Cool gets the word from upcoming Batman comics, that we will see Selina Kyle and Valmont having slept together. That this is a regular thing. That Selina Kyle has moved on and so must Bruce Wayne. And if it happens in the Batman comics – then it will definitely count when it happens in the Catwoman comic as well.

(W) Tini Howard (A) Bengal (CA) Jeff Dekal

Harley Quinn and Catwoman get their gals' out-of-town trip at the roller derby crashed when some mysterious creep runs them off the road…and then follows them around at the derby! But this is Catwoman and Harley Quinn—you stalk them, and you'll pay for it…maybe with a limb or two. Meanwhile, there seems to be more than one lurker in the shadows, because Red Claw is on scene looking for the girls too…but you'll have to pick up the issue to find out why!

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal

Roman Sionis has been brought to his knees, but enough is enough. Catwoman's vacation is over and it's time to get back to work. But Selina has never been Gotham's only protector, and she'll have to contend with a well-meaning family of bats… What's that old saying? The enemy of my enemy…should back off and let me handle it!

(W) Tini Howard (A) Sami Basri (CA) Jeff Dekal

Lines are blurred as Eiko Hasigawa and Catwoman start playing too nice with one another and each lets their guard down—and in a ruthless city like Gotham, you can't trust anyone but yourself to watch your back. And Catwoman should know better than to let an old flame get into her head again…that's her job.

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman! Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning. Failsafe starts here. And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process?

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Batman has battled all manner of criminals, monsters, and super-villains, but nothing could have prepared him for what's coming with Failsafe, an unstoppable foe that can outfight and outthink the Dark Knight—but could a dark connection to Batman's past be the answer? In the backup, Catwoman is piecing together the lineage of one of Gotham's most notorious criminal families…and it's not for the faint of heart!

