Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, black panther, imperial, Planet She Hulk, she-hulk, Stephanie Williams

What Happens To Planet She-Hulk & Black Panther Intergalactic Now?

What Happens to Planet She-Hulk and Black Panther Intergalactic Now, with the cancellation of Imperial? And what about Armageddon?

Article Summary Marvel abruptly cancels the Imperial line, forcing major plot changes for Planet She-Hulk and Black Panther.

She-Hulk was originally set to rule Sakaar, but the finale must now pivot due to the Imperial line ending.

Black Panther Intergalactic ends with team shakeups, leaving the Wakandan Empire's future uncertain.

Fans miss out on Queen She-Hulk stories as rapid rewrites alter both series' planned epic directions.

Big spoilers… for Planet She-Hulk #5 by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder and Black Panther Intergalactic #4 by Victor Lavalle and Stefano Nesi, out now.

Talking on the Comic Pals podcast, Planet She-Hulk writer Stephanie Phillips, told us "there was a big change in the Imperial line that happened not just to Planet She-Hulk, but linewide in Imperial. It was not what any of us wanted across the Imperial line. Hickman, Jed McKay, any of us. And it was a surprise to all of us." Basically, the entire planned line of ongoing series was canned.

She continued, "Planet She-Hulk, for me, ends at issue five. That is where my story… you'll see there's a massive change that happens… and now issue six has to like pivot to accommodate the change. That is totally not planned… and that is the beauty of comic books which is awesome." And noting that issue five was already written and drawn before the news hit, forcing a rewrite of the issue 6 finale. "I think that will become pretty evident to readers… this was a shock to all of us… I think it's unfortunate. You'll see what it is, issue five and be like, okay, this was meant to be a pretty massive universe story. And then, unfortunately, six will be something totally different."

Well. Planet She-Hulk #5 is published today alongside the now-finishing Black Panther: Intergalactic #4, both intended to be ongoing series, while Exiles never even got its series after the one-shot. So what is the new status quo that now has to be abandoned in Planet She-Hulk #6?

Well it looks like She-Hulk may be being given the keys to the kingdom. But hey, is this a suitable basis for government? As issue #1 reminded us, with She-Hulk in the bath…

Which was totally a reference to a certain film.

No, not that one…

No, Lobo, you're not helping. This one.

"Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony… You can't expect to wield supreme executive power just 'cause some watery tart threw a sword at you! I mean, if I went around saying I was an emperor just because some moistened bint had lobbed a scimitar at me, they'd put me away!" – Michael Palin as Dennis, Monty Python And The Holy Grail

Maybe it's a question to ask of T'Challa, you know, "who elected you Emperor" etc?

Instead, She-Hulk has to prove herself a bit more, to the planet, the population, and herself.

And handily, she has the moment any Hulk needs…

A chance to smash. While T'Challa takes his enemies and brings them on board…

And so we have a new Intergalactic Wakandan Ebony Guard with many new adventures ahead of them.

Shame this is their last issue. And when everyone is clearing up the debris from She-Hulk's battle…

It turns out that if you live by the sword, you will be anointed by the sword.

Turns out that strange women distributing swords is indeed a basis for a system of government. We would have had a Queen She-Hulk run, which is now denied; presumably, she will have to reject the throne and come back to Earth in her final issue. Maybe the Hulk will finally remember he left her behind…

It looks like he's back in play as part of The Road To Armageddon over in Captain America #8. And as for Black Panther Intergalactic? What are they going to do now?

Kick the can down the road, it seems… Armageddon outta here. Planet She-Hulk #5 by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder and Black Panther Intergalactic #4 by Victor Lavalle and Stefano Nesi are out now from Marvel Comics.

PLANET SHE-HULK #5

Stephanie Phillips (W) Aaron Kuder (A/C)

THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD

The pressure is on – when her cousin left She-Hulk to mind the planet Sakaar, he was supposed to be right back. He never intended it to be her permanent responsibility. But as the days and tragedies mount, Jennifer Walters grows ever closer to taking the most drastic step at her disposal…32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Stephanie Phillips (W) Aaron Kuder (A/C) THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD The pressure is on – when her cousin left She-Hulk to mind the planet Sakaar, he was supposed to be right back. He never intended it to be her permanent responsibility. But as the days and tragedies mount, Jennifer Walters grows ever closer to taking the most drastic step at her disposal…32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #4 (OF 4)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • STEFANO NESI (A) • COVER BY CAFU

T'Challa and Shuri have reunited just in time to face their fiercest enemy yet. And unknown to them, the entire Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is watching the battle, waiting to see who will rise to take their rightful place as Emperor of Wakanda, on Earth and in the stars.32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • STEFANO NESI (A) • COVER BY CAFU T'Challa and Shuri have reunited just in time to face their fiercest enemy yet. And unknown to them, the entire Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is watching the battle, waiting to see who will rise to take their rightful place as Emperor of Wakanda, on Earth and in the stars.32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 Captain America #8 by Chip Zdarsky, Jan Bazaldua, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

THE HUNT FOR SALVATION ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! CAPTAIN AMERICA has formed an alliance with the LATVERIAN LIBERATORS to put a stop to violent insurgent leader SALVATION and his domineering TRUE LATVERIA army. But Salvation won't back down without a fight, and Steve is determined to bring him to justice even in the face of resistance from his own team. As allegiances shift, can Steve free Latveria from Salvation's grip once and for all?

THE HUNT FOR SALVATION ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! CAPTAIN AMERICA has formed an alliance with the LATVERIAN LIBERATORS to put a stop to violent insurgent leader SALVATION and his domineering TRUE LATVERIA army. But Salvation won't back down without a fight, and Steve is determined to bring him to justice even in the face of resistance from his own team. As allegiances shift, can Steve free Latveria from Salvation's grip once and for all? Lobo #1 by Skottie Young, Jorge Corona

VRRRRROOOOOOMMMMMMMM! The Main Man's back, baby! And his ride is a motorcycle that moves at the speed of sound, but only if that sound is a rippin' guitar solo, and you better hop on before he leaves you in the dust with all the bastiches he's fragged for money or convenience! The Eisner-nominated creative team that brought you a fantastic parable of adolescence in the Midwest, the story of an artist who embraces darkness a little too closely, and the tale of a gunslinger with too much grit to stay buried brings you a classic yarn spun in the star-kissed threads of the cosmic DC Universe. It's a guts-soaked path from DC K.O. to the end of the universe, where Lobo is going to scratch his name and number in the Source Wall with a cool knife. Don't miss the mayhem, special guests, or tasty, tasty continuity! Don't you do it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!