What Happens To The Super Powers After Absolute Power? (Spoilers)

Article Summary The Absolute Power event is concluding, affecting superheroes' and villains' powers, paving the way for DC All-In and Absolute Universe.

Darkseid's actions and Batman's search for Time Commander set the stage for heroes navigating a new superpowered world.

Key hints reveal superheroes regaining powers, but not everything is as it seems with swapped and altered abilities.

Upcoming storylines like Justice League Unlimited, Superman, and others explore the changed dynamics and new challenges.

The big Absolute Power event, that has removed superpowers from superheroes and villains alike, has only one main issue to be published for its conclusion, as it leads into DC All-In and Absolute Universe. We have already seen Darkseid's notice triggered in the Batman crossover as Darkseid let Batman and Catwoman leave with the Mother Box used against Brainiac Queen. While in Absolute Power #3, Batman went in search of John Starr, Time Commander, to try and put back everything that once went wrong. Keen observers of released solicitations and superheroic tropes will note that, after Absolute Power, superheroes do seem to have their superpowers again. But keener viewers may have noticed that all is not right with the world in that regard. In so much as Lois Lane is a new Superwoman again and there are some more super powers in the world.

Justice League Unlimited tells us "Ray Palmer's Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built."

Superman: "After the events of Absolute Power, Lois Lane has new powers…but how long can they last?! "… "Superman and Superwoman investigate Lois Lane's new powers as they deal with the unstoppable Doomsday…"

Black Lightning: "Jefferson Pierce leads the Justice League's new metahuman outreach initiative, helping those with powers before they can cause harm to themselves or others — but everything changes when it's his own daughter, Anissa Pierce, who comes to him for help"

Power Girl: "There's something strange about Metropolis's newest super, with the power to predict crimes before they happen"

Poison Ivy: "As she contends with a brand-new life and restored powers, Poison Ivy resumes her wrathful and just war for the balance of the natural world…

Shazam: "Freddy's new powers should come in handy, except something's off with him."

Bleeding Cool gets the nod that, yes, somehow, superheroes will get their powers back. But, to quote Eric Morecambe, "all the right notes… not necessarily in the right order." Some people will have superpowers that belong to others. Some will have the wrong superpower. Some will have swapped. And that will provide an instigation for much of DC All In…

Absolute Power #4 is published on the 2nd of October.

ABSOLUTE POWER #4 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

BARE-KNUCKLE BRAWL FOR THE POWER OF THE DCU! As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now–it's time to call in the reinforcements…from beyond the multiversal veil?! The fate of our heroes–and the future of the DC Universe–will forever be changed in this shocking grand finale to the Absolute Power saga as, from the ashes, justice is reborn… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

